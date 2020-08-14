Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oilseeds sowing up 14.41 pc in Kharif season so far

As per the ministry's data, farmers have planted soyabean in 118.99 lakh hectares till August 14 of this kharif season as against 111.46 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. The area under the groundnut crop has increased to 49.37 lakh hectares from 35.01 lakh hectares, while that of sesame seeds to 12.80 lakh hectares from 11.82 lakh hectares and castor seed to 4.18 lakh hectares from 3.83 lakh hectares in the said period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:21 IST
Oilseeds sowing up 14.41 pc in Kharif season so far
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Area sown to oilseeds has increased by 14.41 per cent to 187.14 lakh hectares so far in the 2020-21 kharif season from 163.57 lakh hectares a year ago on good rains, according to latest data released by the agriculture ministry. The rise in acreage under oilseed crops bodes well for the country which is dependent on imports to meet the demand of edible oils. The government's thrust is to become self-reliant in this segment.

Soyabean, groundnut, sesamum, sunflower seeds and niger are key oilseeds grown during the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, and harvesting from October onwards. As per the ministry's data, farmers have planted soyabean in 118.99 lakh hectares till August 14 of this kharif season as against 111.46 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

The area under the groundnut crop has increased to 49.37 lakh hectares from 35.01 lakh hectares, while that of sesame seeds to 12.80 lakh hectares from 11.82 lakh hectares and castor seed to 4.18 lakh hectares from 3.83 lakh hectares in the said period. Besides, area under pulses has increased marginally to 124.01 lakh hectares so far this kharif season from 121.50 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Rice, the main kharif crop, has been planted in 14 per cent more area at 1,015.58 lakh hectares so far this kharif season as against 935.70 lakh hectares a year ago. Coarse cereals has been planted in 168.12 lakh hectares as against 162.28 lakh hectares in the said period.

Among cash crops, cotton has been sown in a slightly higher area at 125.48 lakh hectares so far this kharif season, as against 121.58 lakh hectares a year ago. Sugarcane has been planted in 52.02 lakh hectares as against 51.40 lakh hectares, while that of jute in 6.96 lakh hectares as against 6.85 lakh hectares in the said period.

Total area under all kharif crops has increased by 8.5 per cent to 1,015.58 lakh hectares so far in the 2020-21 kharif season as against 935.70 lakh hectares a year ago, the ministry data showed. Till August 13, the actual rainfall received in the country was higher at 578.2 mm against normal of 569.2 mm. As per the Central Water Commission, 123 reservoirs have 88 per cent of live storage of corresponding period of last year.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement.

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube Statement....

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand extended a lockdown in the countrys biggest city in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, while Britons were rushing back from summer holidays in France ahead of the planned 14-day quarantine for all tra...

Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for ‘Sadak 2’ before going on a medical break

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a short break from his work commitments...

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver was .039 quicker than championship leader Hamilton and about 1 second ahead of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020