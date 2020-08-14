Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry of Shipping rationalizes tariff rates for Cruise vessels

Due to policy support by the Shipping Ministry since 2014, the number of calls made by Cruise Ships in India has increased from 128 in 2015-16 to 593 in 2019-20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:27 IST
Ministry of Shipping rationalizes tariff rates for Cruise vessels
Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) said the decision is the result of the efforts being made by the Ministry of Shipping to convert the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi into reality by putting India on the map of the global cruise market, both for ocean & river cruises. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Shipping has rationalized tariff rates for the Cruise vessels. The net effect of the rate relaxation would be an immediate reduction in port charges ranging from 60% to 70%, which will give substantial relief to the cruise industry in India, in line with the government policy to support the economy in COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Following are the rationalized tariff rates for cruise vessels:

The port charges for a Cruise Ship to be charged at $0.085 per GRT (Gross Registered Tonnage) instead of $0.35 of the current rate, for first 12 hours stay ('Fixed Rate') and $5 per passenger ('Head Tax'). The Ports will not charge any other rate like berth hire, port dues, pilotage, passenger fee, etc.

For the period exceeding 12 hours stay, the fixed charges on cruise ships will be equal to the Berth Hire Charges payable as per SOR (Schedule of Rates) (with 40% discount as applicable for cruise ships)

.iii. Further, cruise ships making

A. 1-50 calls per year to get a 10% rebate.

B. 51-100 calls per year to get a 20% rebate.

C.above 100 calls per year to get a 30% rebate.

The above-rationalized tariff shall be immediately effective for a period of one year.

With a view to providing support to the cruise shipping business, which has been very adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the right policy environment and infrastructure for the growth of cruise shipping and tourism will be provided. Due to policy support by the Shipping Ministry since 2014, the number of calls made by Cruise Ships in India has increased from 128 in 2015-16 to 593 in 2019-20. This rationalization would also help to ensure that cruise calls at Indian Ports do not dry up completely.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) said the decision is the result of the efforts being made by the Ministry of Shipping to convert the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi into reality by putting India on the map of the global cruise market, both for ocean & river cruises. "It will be big support for cruise tourism in India, which has suffered tremendously due to the adverse economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide the opportunity to earn a huge amount of foreign exchange and generate sizeable direct and indirect onshore employment in the cruise tourism sector of India", the Minister added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement: Rajnath Singh to armed forces.

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement Rajnath Singh to armed forces....

'Corona warriors' to be felicitated on I-Day in Chhattisgarh

Frontline workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic will be felicitated during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in all district headquarters of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday. Considering the pandemic, Independenc...

Fadnavis set to play 'active' role in BJP's preparedness for Bihar polls

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to play a key role in his partys preparation for the Bihar assembly polls, a significant development that comes amid some disquiet in the saffron alliance in t...

Palestinians warn Israel-UAE deal imperils Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

Angry Palestinians in Jerusalem accused the United Arab Emirates of collaborating with Israel and endangering Al-Aqsa mosque - Islams third-holiest site - as they gathered for Friday prayers the day after the Gulf states deal with Israel.Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020