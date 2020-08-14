Indian Idol Fame Shahzan Mujeeb signed as first ever National Brand Ambassador of Aligarh Municipal Corporation

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aligarh Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recently roped in Indian Idol Season 11 Finalist and Oscar Nominated Playback Singer Shahzan Mujeeb as its First Ever National Brand Ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Campaign at National and International level. Shazan apart from being a Finalist on Indian Idol Season 11 is also a Music Composer and Music Director by profession. Recently, his film Gera won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film.

"This is the first time when any Municipal Corporation takes such a step in the direction of Social Behavior Change Communication. Shahzan will also be composing an official city anthem for Aligarh which will be a very proud moment for us," said IAS Satya Prakash Patel, Municipal Commissioner, AMC. "The Municipal Corporation required an enigmatic persona to embody everything we stand for and we could not think of anyone better than him. We're very happy to onboard such a magical and powerful voice for our youths and city," said Rohit Singh, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, AMC.

"With his on board, we will be able to connect with every segment of the population, be it in Aligarh or anywhere in the world because music has no boundaries. With him, we also aim to strengthen our messaging around the importance of Social Behavior Change Communication," said Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Officer & Media In-Charge, AMC, said, "AMC is the perfect fit for me as I can use my voice while promoting the brand. I personally appeal to all my fans and music lovers that the core of singing lies in the intention of the singer and my support and love is always there for my city," Shahzan said in a statement.

"It's an initiative beyond the limit by AMC & I really appreciate the concept of image management which creates the sense of ownership for Aligarh Heritage," said RJ Kalpana Singh, Moderator of the Event and City Brand Ambassador of AMC, while sharing her experience. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.