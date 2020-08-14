Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Idol Fame Shahzan Mujeeb signed as first ever National Brand Ambassador of Aligarh Municipal Corporation

Aligarh Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recently roped in Indian Idol Season 11 Finalist and Oscar Nominated Playback Singer Shahzan Mujeeb as its First Ever National Brand Ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Campaign at National and International level.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:44 IST
Indian Idol Fame Shahzan Mujeeb signed as first ever National Brand Ambassador of Aligarh Municipal Corporation
Digital Facilitation Ceremony. Image Credit: ANI

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aligarh Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recently roped in Indian Idol Season 11 Finalist and Oscar Nominated Playback Singer Shahzan Mujeeb as its First Ever National Brand Ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Campaign at National and International level. Shazan apart from being a Finalist on Indian Idol Season 11 is also a Music Composer and Music Director by profession. Recently, his film Gera won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film.

"This is the first time when any Municipal Corporation takes such a step in the direction of Social Behavior Change Communication. Shahzan will also be composing an official city anthem for Aligarh which will be a very proud moment for us," said IAS Satya Prakash Patel, Municipal Commissioner, AMC. "The Municipal Corporation required an enigmatic persona to embody everything we stand for and we could not think of anyone better than him. We're very happy to onboard such a magical and powerful voice for our youths and city," said Rohit Singh, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, AMC.

"With his on board, we will be able to connect with every segment of the population, be it in Aligarh or anywhere in the world because music has no boundaries. With him, we also aim to strengthen our messaging around the importance of Social Behavior Change Communication," said Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Officer & Media In-Charge, AMC, said, "AMC is the perfect fit for me as I can use my voice while promoting the brand. I personally appeal to all my fans and music lovers that the core of singing lies in the intention of the singer and my support and love is always there for my city," Shahzan said in a statement.

"It's an initiative beyond the limit by AMC & I really appreciate the concept of image management which creates the sense of ownership for Aligarh Heritage," said RJ Kalpana Singh, Moderator of the Event and City Brand Ambassador of AMC, while sharing her experience. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement: Rajnath Singh to armed forces.

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement Rajnath Singh to armed forces....

'Corona warriors' to be felicitated on I-Day in Chhattisgarh

Frontline workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic will be felicitated during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in all district headquarters of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday. Considering the pandemic, Independenc...

Fadnavis set to play 'active' role in BJP's preparedness for Bihar polls

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to play a key role in his partys preparation for the Bihar assembly polls, a significant development that comes amid some disquiet in the saffron alliance in t...

Palestinians warn Israel-UAE deal imperils Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

Angry Palestinians in Jerusalem accused the United Arab Emirates of collaborating with Israel and endangering Al-Aqsa mosque - Islams third-holiest site - as they gathered for Friday prayers the day after the Gulf states deal with Israel.Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020