NTPC posts Rs 2,948-cr net profit for Jun quarter

The firm's total expenses were at Rs 22,649.04 crore, against Rs 23,814.32 crore a year ago. In a separate statement, the company said gross power generation of the NTPC group in the June 2020 quarter stood at 60.18 billion units, against 68.49 billion units a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:54 IST
NTPC posts Rs 2,948-cr net profit for Jun quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Friday said its net profit fell about six per cent to Rs 2,948.94 crore during the quarter ended June 30. Its net profit had stood at Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according a BSE filing.

The company's total income during April-June 2020 came down to Rs 26,794.68 crore, compared with Rs 27,353.36 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's total expenses were at Rs 22,649.04 crore, against Rs 23,814.32 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company said gross power generation of the NTPC group in the June 2020 quarter stood at 60.18 billion units, against 68.49 billion units a year ago. In April-June 2020, the coal stations achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 58.22 per cent as against the national average PLF of 46.70 per cent, it added. With the total installed capacity of 62.9 gigawatts (GW), the NTPC group has 70 powerstations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas and liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables, and 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations.

The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including five GW of renewable energy projects.

