Assam flood: CG Foundation distributes 10,000 'Wai Wai' food packets

CG Foundation India, the CSR arm of CG Corp Global, on Friday said it has distributed 10,000 instant food packets of 'Wai Wai' to flood-hit underprivileged families who are stranded in relief camps in the upper Assam. It said the incessant rainfall in Assam has created a grim situation in the state with displacement, and impact on humans and wildlife. The rising water level has severely affected the Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts as the villagers have been evacuated to relief camps, it added.

"In addition to the 10,000 WAI WAI packets being provided, we are determined to continue to collaborate to provide relief in all possible ways to the impacted state," CG Corp Global Executive Director Varun Chaudhary said in a statement. The Foundation has partnered with CII Young Indians and Round Table India, who have helped identify the worst-hit areas and reach the camps for food distribution, he added.

WAI WAI is the flagship product of Nepal-based CG Corp Global.