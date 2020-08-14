NSE, IIM-Bangalore join hands to offer platform for investor education

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the launch of a digital learning platform for investor education. The platform, an online investor education resource centre, has been developed jointly by NSE Investor Protection Fund Trust and IIM Bangalore.

The platform was launched by Sebi's executive director Nagendraa Parakh, in a virtual function held on Friday. NSE said the Platform for investor education (PIE) imparts investor education in simple easy-to-understand video, audio, and other digital media formats. The platform has four learning modules each comprising number of videos, audios, podcasts, deep-dives and blog posts presenting the content using the latest animation and data visualization technology to actively engage different cohorts of potential investors, it added.

One of the unique aspects of the platform is involvement of top notch experts in the field and experienced faculty making the offering relevant to the entire spectrum of investors from first-time investors to experienced investors. An option is made available to the user to access the audio content in multiple languages to cater to a larger set of audience, it added. "In the last few months more than three lakh people joined as new investors by leveraging on technology, thus getting connected to capital market investments. I appreciate the efforts of NSE and IIM Bangalore in developing the digital learning platform of Investor education," Parakh said.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE, said the wave of change in today's Indian markets can mainly be attributed to the higher education levels, availability of information and investment tools at everyone's fingertips and investible surplus. According to him, one of the major reasons behind this change can be attributed to the improving investor awareness via enhanced availability of information through digital media and growing awareness amongst general public about newer financial asset classes apart from conventional fixed deposits and other such avenues.