Motor racing-Ricciardo savours his first points of the season in Miami

Daniel Ricciardo savoured his first points of the Formula One season with a fourth place in the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday but came quickly back to earth a few hours later with a disappointing qualifying effort.

The RB driver, who started the campaign tipped for a return to champions Red Bull next year but has struggled to deliver, started and finished fourth in the sprint. Ricciardo's signature smile was once again on show after he scored five points. But there was nothing to smile about during qualifying as Ricciardo failed to make it out of the first phase.

There was more bad news for the Australian who will start last on Sunday because of a three-place penalty carried over from China. While it was a deflating end to a promising day, finishing fourth in the sprint, albeit in a 100km race without pitstops, was Ricciardo's highest placing in any format since 2021 when he was at McLaren.

"Every big result always feels like it's a needed one. It's a happy feeling, it's a powerful feeling," Ricciardo told Sky Sports television. "Also to back up yesterday, (sprint) qualifying was obviously great, but to back it up over the course of a sprint race, that's even more satisfying. So it feels very good, and nice to also keep a few people quiet."

Ricciardo said every lap he could defend his position, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fifth, felt like a pat on the back. He also credited a change of chassis at the previous race in China for giving him back some confidence in the car.

"Immediately I honestly felt something. I felt like more feeling, a bit more confidence in what the car was going to give me," he added. "It's not that it was far off but there was just something missing. "Compared to (team mate) Yuki (Tsunoda) at the start of the year I could just feel like I wasn't able to do what he was able to do in a lot of the corners. I knew there was something there so I think there really was something with the chassis."

Ricciardo said a floor upgrade for Miami had also helped with high speed performance. Tsunoda finished eighth for the final sprint point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)