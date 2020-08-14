Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina might delay formal bond revamp offer until next week -source

Argentina might extend the deadline for its proposed bond restructuring beyond Aug. 24 and submit its amended offer to the U.S. securities regulator next week, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. Bondholders will have 10 days to decide on the offer after it is submitted.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:55 IST
Argentina might delay formal bond revamp offer until next week -source

Argentina might extend the deadline for its proposed bond restructuring beyond Aug. 24 and submit its amended offer to the U.S. securities regulator next week, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Bondholders will have 10 days to decide on the offer after it is submitted. The current deadline for accepting the deal is Aug. 24. That schedule implied the government would issue a decree formalizing the offer and file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. "The decree is going well but might not be finalized today. The next working day is Tuesday. The 10 day period will be met and in no case will the extension of the offer period go beyond August," said the source, who is familiar with the government's thinking and asked not to be named as the process is confidential.

Under that scenario, the last day for filing the offer would be Aug. 21. The economy ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Argentina and its main creditor groups reached an agreement in principle on Aug. 4 to restructure about $65 billion in distressed sovereign bonds after months of talks, breaking an impasse over the terms of the deal that had threatened to derail the negotiation.

With an already weak economy further punished by the coronavirus, the government wants to avoid the kind of messy sovereign bond default that punctuated a crisis in 2001 that tossed millions of middle class Argentines into poverty. After the bond revamp is done, Argentina will start talks with the International Monetary Fund toward a new program to replace a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal negotiated by the previous administration two years ago.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

A storm packing hurricane-force winds on Monday impacted 37.7 million acres of farmland across the Midwest, including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture....

Scotland: Investigators confirm derailed train hit landslide

A passenger train hit a landslide before derailing in Scotland earlier this week, killing three people, UK rail investigators confirmed Friday. A train track obstruction had been suspected of playing a role in Wednesdays derailment near the...

Manhattan DA says Trump not entitled to extra protection from grand-jury subpoena

U.S. President Donald Trump is not entitled to greater protection from a grand-jury subpoena for his tax returns just because he is president, the Manhattan district attorney said in a court filing on Friday. District Attorney Cyrus Vance w...

UAE foreign minister calls up Jaishankar; discusses historic peace deal with Israel

India on Friday welcomed the full normalisation of ties between the United Arab Emirates UAE and Israel under a historic peace deal, and said it has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia. A day after his count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020