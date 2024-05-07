Voter Turnout Reaches 57% in Ten UP Constituencies During Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

A turnout of over 57 per cent was recorded in 10 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

Agra witnessed 53.99 per cent polling, Aonla 57.08 per cent, Budaun 54.05 per cent, Bareilly 57.88 per cent, Etah 59.17 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 57.09 per cent, Firozabad 58.22 per cent, Hathras 55.36 per cent, Mainpuri 58.59 per cent and Sambhal 62.81 per cent.

The average turnout was 57.34 per cent. The figure is expected to be revised later.

The polling which began at 7 am ended at 6 pm. More than 1.89 crore voters were eligible to vote in these 10 constituencies. With the end of this phase, 26 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state have voted.

The third phase was important for the family members of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is aiming to retain the Mainpuri seat, which she won in a bypoll following the death of her father-in-law. Akshay Yadav, the son of SP national principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav contested from Firozabad and Aditya Yadav, the son of SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, made his electoral debut from Budaun.

Early in the day, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, their daughter Aditi Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and other family members cast their votes in Etawah's Saifai. BJP candidates S P Singh Baghel and Parmeshwar Lal Saini cast their votes in Agra and Sambhal, respectively.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Ramgopal Yadav exuded confidence that Dimple Yadav would win the Lok Sabha polls with a greater margin compared to the bypolls.

A group of Muslim women near a polling station in Budaun's Sahaswan assembly segment alleged that they were stopped from casting their vote. They also alleged that the men accompanying them were beaten by police.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar refuted the charges, saying the people who had already cast their votes were gathering unnecessarily and police had to move them away to maintain law and order.

In Budaun, residents of Dhoranpur village boycotted the polling for the first three hours, saying politicians had ignored their demand for a road. A sub-divisional magistrate reached the village and persuaded the local people to vote.

There were poll boycotts also in Nagla Jawahar, Neem Kheria and Nagla Umar villages in Firozabad. However, later with the district administration's intervention, the villagers cast their votes.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP were preparing to loot booths in Mainpuri. ''They are detaining opposition people in police stations,'' he said without giving details.

He also alleged rigging of votes at some places and said, ''Information is coming from some places that the government is using force. It is heard that officers have been deployed outside polling booths.'' BJP leader Prem Shankar Shakya alleged that some unidentified persons hurled stones at his vehicle in Mainpuri's Kusmara area when he was going to vote along with the party's former district unit chief Pradeep Chauhan and others.

He claimed that his driver was injured in the attack. Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar said that action will be taken after a complaint is received.

Samajwadi Party's Budaun candidate Aditya Yadav alleged that the local administration did not allow party supporters to vote at various booths in Ujhani Sahaswan.

''I have made a complaint in this regard with an EC observer and have given proof of police atrocities. We are only getting assurances,'' he said, adding that water was poured on an SP agent's polling bag containing voter slips.

Talking to reporters in Sambhal, SP candidate Zia-ur-Rehman Barq alleged that a circle officer doubled up as a BJP worker and snatched bags and voter slips from his party's workers and detained them. He requested the EC to remove the officer from his post immediately.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest 80 parliamentary constituencies among all the states. Polling in the state is spread across all seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

