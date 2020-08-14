Renovated Mozamjahi Market in Hyderabad inaugurated

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI): The renovated Mozamjahi Market, a major landmark in the city, was on Friday inaugurated by Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao. A heritage monument, the market was constructed in 1933 and it remained in poor shape until it was given a Rs 15- crore facelift, he said during the inauguration.

Hyderabad is home to both old world charm and new-age vibrancy, Rama Rao said. Efforts would be made to get Heritage City status from UNESCO and other heritage structures in the city would also be given a make-over, he said.

State ministers, AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi, TRS MP K Keshav Rao, BJP MLA Raja Singh and others were present on the occasion. PTI SJR NVG NVG