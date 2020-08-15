Left Menu
Development News Edition

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM

Besides, a high speed internet connectivity via submarine optical fibre cable will be extended to Lakshadweep in this period, he said. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day, he pointed out that only five dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibre cable before 2014.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:24 IST
All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the task to connect India's over six lakh villages with optical fibre network will be completed in the next 1,000 days. Besides, a high speed internet connectivity via submarine optical fibre cable will be extended to Lakshadweep in this period, he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day, he pointed out that only five dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibre cable before 2014. The prime minister also announced a new policy on cyber security to be unveiled shortly amid threats emanating from cyber space.

He said the country is witnessing expansion of roads and internet at unprecedented and rapid speed, from the peaks of Himalayas to islands in the Indian Ocean. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre cable, Modi said.

"In the next 1,000 days, all villages in the country will be connected with optical fibre," he said, adding Lakshadweep too would be connected with submarine optical fibre cable in the next 1,000 days. Modi recently inaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the union territory at par with services in the mainland.

The prime minister had laid the foundation for 2,312-kilometre Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) connecting submarine optical fibre cable project on December 30, 2018. Referring to the digital India, he said the importance of the mission has been realised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the last month only, transactions worth about Rs 3 lakh crore took place through BHIM UPI alone," he said. During the lockdown period, digital transactions witnessed a huge surge.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border distrcits: PM

The expansion of the National Cadet Corps NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special traning under the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on SaturdayOne-third of the one ...

Aatmanirbhar Bharat at centre of Modi's Independence Day speech

Aatmanirbhar Bharat was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Independence Day address as he presented a broad outline for spurring Indias growth in diverse sectors and asserted that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the count...

From LoC to LAC, armed forces given befitting replies to those challenging India's sovereignty: PM

Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to those who challenged the countrys sovereignty from LoC to LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in a subtle message to Pakistan and China. In his seventh straight Independence Day ...

Punjab CM orders strict action in Moga's 'Khalistan flag' hoisting incident

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to take strict action against miscreants responsible for hoisting aKhalistan flag in the Moga administrative complex on Friday. It has come to light that there were a total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020