Launch of 'World of Own Brands', a one-stop solution for the small-scale manufacturers

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, World of Own Brands (WOOB) announces its official launch as the youngest entrant in the start-up ecosystem of India. WOOB intends to solve the fragmented supply chain of small-scale manufacturers and simplify the development and procurement of white label & private labels for buyers.

It also aims to enhance the production & distribution edge of SME & MSME OEM manufacturers of FMCG, grocery & fresh by offering them a reliable and simple B2B marketplace. COVID - 19 era has not only brought a serious change in the consumption and spending behaviour of consumers but has also completely changed the consumer's choice towards brand selection.

Now the consumers are more open towards Indian brands and are Vocal for Local. Taking this opportunity, WOOB will be working towards solving the problems of Indian MSMEs & SMEs and will help them in scaling with respect to product enhancement, development, supply chain, and distribution. The newly launched start-up will also be identifying their problem and will help the local brands to scale and reach the right customers.

India is becoming the start-up capital of the world; WOOB hereby is creating a platform to help young CPG start-up founders in achieving their dreams by assisting them in developing their product line from idea inception to first launch at a retail outlet. WOOB is founded by three experienced professionals hailing from varied fields.

"Having worked on various aspects of a product lifecycle for the last 16 odd years, one problem which I identified is a product or a local strong brand stays in a contained locale. How about taking such brands regional, followed by national first & then taking them globally - Local to Global? Another major problem in young & enterprising India is, CPG founders getting right to connect to develop their products. At WOOB we are pushing ourselves to find solutions around these problems by the use of technology & trust," said Saurabh Bohra, Co-Founder about the launch of World of Own Brands (WOOB). "SMEs & MSMEs of our country are the backbones of our economy & if we can generate demand for their produce, they are going to add immensely to India's GDP". WOOB is here to solve their problem by connecting them to the right strata of buyers, retailers & exporters and also help them in streamlining their supply chain," said Vicky Menezes, another Co-Founder.

"Data around manufacturers and buyers available on the public domain is massively fragmented rather cluttered & scattered. We understand this as a major problem in a vendor - buyer relationship & can be solved only if there is a reliable bridge created between these two parties. WOOB is that bridge," said Minesh Lodaya, another Co-Founder. WOOB has a clear mandate for itself to work on its well-crafted ethos which shall revolve around six Cs - Content - Commerce - Create - Cargo - Connect & Consult.

On this day, WOOB also announced the launch of their e-magazine WOOB which shall bring buyers and manufacturers on a single platform to share their stories with respect to their capabilities, needs, and wants. This story is provided by Connect360 PR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.