Chhupe Rustam, an app by Prakash Jha & team creating opportunity for Indian talent

Chhupe Rustam, an initiative by renowned director and producer, Prakash Jha is a homegrown Indian app that scouts for talent through a simple video sharing platform announced its nationwide launch today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:44 IST
Chhupe Rustam. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 15 (ANI/Digpu): Chhupe Rustam, an initiative by renowned director and producer, Prakash Jha is a homegrown Indian app that scouts for talent through a simple video sharing platform announced its nationwide launch today. In an attempt to make talent scalable and a platform readily accessible for everyone, the idea for creating this app sprouted.

In a country with more than 1.3 billion people, making a space in Bollywood or any other performing platforms is a distant dream for many. Long queues outside casting agencies, competitions on small screens have definitely helped many to make their dreams come true. With persistence one can get auditions.

However, reality shows, competitions and auditions have helped only a small chunk out of the many while countless continue to aspire for recognition and fame! "A wide gap still exists for those professionals who are into 9 to 5 jobs and cannot stand in long queues or slog hard for auditions but are extremely talented. Moreover, in smaller towns, young talents strive for a sustainable income, while their talent takes a back seat, because travelling all the way to Mumbai without a career backup is a big deal. Interestingly, rural India also has such bright talent, who can rise to fame, if given a chance. But sadly, dreams and aspirations often die due to lack of a relevant platform. To bridge this gap and to reimagine a more convenient way of building a platform to display and spot talent, the concept of this app where people can share videos and stand a chance to be noticed by production houses and directors, from the comfort of their homes, was ideated two years back, Providing a stage through an app is a first of its kind initiative in India," said Prakash Jha on the app launch.

Chhupe Rustam is India's first ever unified platform which allows users to showcase their talent in singing, dancing and acting, standing a chance to get noticed by production houses and casting directors, all from the comfort of their homes. Amiya Mahapatra, came with the idea and concept of this innovative app and presented his idea to Prakash Jha and CEO of PJP Sunil Agrawal. As the idea was well liked and appreciated by them, the Chhupe Rustam app and platform took shape.

The app was therefore developed under newly formed startup company M/s PJP Innovation Private Limited in the guidance & supervision of team consisting of Prakash Jha, Sunil Agrawal, Amiya Mahapatra, Mukul Agrawal and Disha Jha. An exclusive Indian app that helps to re-imagine video sharing and discover talent

Chhupe Rustam, is not only a quintessential platform for video sharing, the app is also coming up with acting, singing and dancing contests. Interested people can upload their videos from the comfort of their homes, the winners of the contest will be featured in a separate 'Bay' section.

The 'Bay' is a section for the casting directors and production houses and event organizers to spot talent. The platform is also like an aggregator that helps casting agencies and directors to post their requirements which will be featured on the app. Based on the requirements, people with relevant talent can share their videos. The app functions on a 'no fee' model and does not charge anything to the users for sharing their videos and also provide an opportunity to be discovered by production houses.

A closer look at the app- How to get started The Chhupe Rustam app is designed in a way that creates a perfect blend of user experience and aesthetics. Users can simply register with the app, which is absolutely free, and access the home screen. The app is segmented into acting, singing and dancing.

Based on user preferences, the trending videos can be browsed. While users scroll down, further sections with Talent Bay with audition videos can be seen. In terms of features, the app comes with easy, on the go menu at the bottom, where users can easily upload the videos and edit their profile. A ribbon on the extreme left helps you easily access all videos, trending videos and also helps casting agencies to upload their requirements. The app is now available on both Google Playstore and App store on iOS.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

