Uttar Pradesh is one of the fastest growing states in terms of green building projects as the state has more than 570 such projects covering over 1,400 million sq ft area, according to the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:01 IST
UP among fastest growing states in green projects: IGBC

Uttar Pradesh is one of the fastest growing states in terms of green building projects as the state has more than 570 such projects covering over 1,400 million sq ft area, according to the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The IGBC, formed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001, said as on date, India has 5,975 projects, spanning 7.55 billion sq ft of green buildings and green-built environment that are adopting its “green rating” programmes.

India has also bagged the prestigious distinction of becoming one of the top five countries in the world in terms of built-up area of green projects, it said. These projects, from both the government and private sector, have adopted IGBC's many rating systems, including homes, new buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, factories, campuses, townships, cities, and others, it added.

"Uttar Pradesh has been one of the fastest growing states in terms of green building projects. The acceptance among the developers to adopt sustainable design, construction and certification has been widespread," Sachin Sharma, Chair, IGBC Western UP Chapter, said. "The support from the state government has been exemplary. The state has more than 570 green building projects covering over 1,400 million sq ft of green footprint. We are happy to contribute to India achieving this significant milestone," Sharma said.

He said the IGBC has also trained over 40,000 professionals on green building concepts, in line with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives of the Centre. "These professionals have gone on to offer consultancy for certification, energy audit, simulation study, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis and various other environmental services which enhance building efficiency," Sharma said. However, he urged the government to consider additional incentives, such as reduction in development charges and rebate in property tax to projects which are rated by IGBC.

The IGBC said it has launched 26 holistic Green Rating programmes that cater to the design, construction and operations of almost all project typologies..

