Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM vision on national infra pipeline project to create new opportunities: TEMA

A domestic telecom gear makers' association on Saturday said that the Prime Minister's vision around building national infrastructure pipeline projects will boost employment and create new opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:25 IST
PM vision on national infra pipeline project to create new opportunities: TEMA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 74th Independence Day said that more than six lakh villages in the country would be connected with optical fibre network within 1,000 days. Image Credit: ANI

A domestic telecom gear makers' association on Saturday said that the Prime Minister's vision around building national infrastructure pipeline projects will boost employment and create new opportunities. Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) said the push for connecting over six lakhs villages with optical fibre within 1,000 days will boost employment generation and open up new opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 74th Independence Day said that more than six lakh villages in the country would be connected with optical fibre network within 1,000 days.

Modi talked about the importance of National Infrastructure Pipeline Project to pull the people and the economy out of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that Rs 110 lakh crore will be spent on this project and 7,000 projects have been identified in different sectors. "TEMA views today's announcements as a signal from the PM for the industry to enhance its participation in the development of National Infrastructure. Even if 10 per cent of this spending is focused on telecom, it amounts to Rs 11 Lakh crore investment, which can be generated domestically," TEMA chairman emeritus, NK Goyal said in a statement.

TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said the industry is bullish about the thrust given to promoting the domestic industry to make India' Aatmanirbhar.' "We have only scratched the surface of the potential in developing infrastructure. Support in terms of reduced levies to the local manufacturers and special provisions to upskill the talent that has come back to the country during COVID should be taken up on priority," Sharma said.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

6-seater aircraft built by Captain Yadav completes 1st phase of test flight

A six-seater aircraft built by Captain Amol Yadav, a pilot from Mumbai in 2016, has completed the first phase of its test flight. I built this aircraft on my houses terrace. Successfully tested its various manoeuvre capabilities. We have re...

Cycling-Fuglsang wins Il Lombardia as Evenepoel crashes into ravine

Denmarks Jakob Fuglsang raced to a solo victory in the Giro di Lombardia after race favourite Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital following a frightening crash into a ravine on Saturday.The Belgian prodigy went over a bridge barrier durin...

Dhoni symbolizes courage of youths from small towns: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a symbol of courage for crores of youths coming from small towns. Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday...

EAM Jaishankar thanks Moldova FM for greetings on Independence Day

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked Oleg Tulea, Foreign Minister of Moldova, for greetings on 74th Independence Day. Many thanks FM OlegTulea for the warm greetings of the people of Moldova on our Independence Day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020