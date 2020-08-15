PM vision on national infra pipeline project to create new opportunities: TEMA

A domestic telecom gear makers' association on Saturday said that the Prime Minister's vision around building national infrastructure pipeline projects will boost employment and create new opportunities. Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) said the push for connecting over six lakhs villages with optical fibre within 1,000 days will boost employment generation and open up new opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 74th Independence Day said that more than six lakh villages in the country would be connected with optical fibre network within 1,000 days.

Modi talked about the importance of National Infrastructure Pipeline Project to pull the people and the economy out of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that Rs 110 lakh crore will be spent on this project and 7,000 projects have been identified in different sectors. "TEMA views today's announcements as a signal from the PM for the industry to enhance its participation in the development of National Infrastructure. Even if 10 per cent of this spending is focused on telecom, it amounts to Rs 11 Lakh crore investment, which can be generated domestically," TEMA chairman emeritus, NK Goyal said in a statement.

TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said the industry is bullish about the thrust given to promoting the domestic industry to make India' Aatmanirbhar.' "We have only scratched the surface of the potential in developing infrastructure. Support in terms of reduced levies to the local manufacturers and special provisions to upskill the talent that has come back to the country during COVID should be taken up on priority," Sharma said.