Now email IDs can be created in Kannada language: Data XGen

Jaipur-based IT firm Data XGen Technologies on Saturday said it has launched a service to create email IDs in the Kannada language. Data XGen Technologies founder and CEO Ajay Data in an online launch said that Indian languages account for less than 0.1 per cent of content on the world wide web as per an IAMAI report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:35 IST
Data XGen has also created a video conference app which was recognised by the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Image Credit: Pxhere

Jaipur-based IT firm Data XGen Technologies on Saturday said it has launched a service to create email IDs in the Kannada language. This is 22nd non-English language in which Data XGen Technologies service will allow users to communicate in the regional language. Data XGen Technologies founder and CEO Ajay Data in an online launch said that Indian languages account for less than 0.1 per cent of content on the world wide web as per an IAMAI report. More than 89 per cent of population is non–English speaking who is unable to read and communicate via email as the language utilised to communicate in English on the world wide web, the report claimed. "We at Data XGen Technologies Pvt. Ltd., launched the first free 'Kannada' email service under the name 'DATAMAIL'. The email service will allow people to communicate in regional Kannada and other languages ... provide ease of communication to Indian citizens in their own local regional languages through emails," Data said. Members of Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and T V Mohandas Pai participated in the virtual conference. "I am very happy that this initiative adds more steam to PM (Narendra) Modi's AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative. I hope the Karnataka government takes note of this and starts using this extensively for all official communication inside the state. I also urge the education minister to introduce this in schools and colleges," Pai said.

Data XGen has also created a video conference app which was recognised by the Ministry of Electronics and IT. According to the company report based on secondary data, 4.89 crore people in India speak Kannada.

