Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sobha to focus on sales of Rs 11,000 cr housing units in ongoing projects

Leading realty firm Sobha Ltd will focus on selling housing units worth Rs 11,000 crore in ongoing projects over the next few years, and will be cautious in launching new projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 12:55 IST
Sobha to focus on sales of Rs 11,000 cr housing units in ongoing projects

Leading realty firm Sobha Ltd will focus on selling housing units worth Rs 11,000 crore in ongoing projects over the next few years, and will be cautious in launching new projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official said. In an interview with PTI, Sobha Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director J C Sharma said the company's sales bookings would improve in the remaining three quarters of 2020-21 fiscal year from Rs 488 crore achieved during April-June despite over two months of lockdown.

However, he didn't give sales guidance for the full fiscal year due to uncertainities because of coronavirus pandemic. In the last fiscal, the company had clocked record sales bookings of Rs 2,880 crore.

"We are very bullish on the housing sector in the medium to long term. IT and pharma sectors are doing well. The emphasis will be on strengthening India's manufacturing sector going forward. This will help in creating housing demand," Sharma told PTI. Moreover, he said, low interest rate for home loans at around 7 per cent and rock-bottom residential prices have improved affordability of prospective customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also driving the need for larger homes as well as home ownership. Sharma said construction activities have started for all its projects and migrant labourers are gradually returning from their native places.

On launches, he said the company has not launched any projects so far this fiscal year. "We are preparing for launches of new projects. But, it will depend on external environment conditions," Sharma said.

At present, he said the focus is on selling housing units available for sale in the existing projects. "We currently have inventories worth about Rs 11,000 crore in our under construction projects," Sharma said.

Of this, ready-to-move-in housing units in completed projects stood at Rs 256 crore at the end of the June quarter. Sharma said the company would concentrate on managing its cash flow efficiently to ensure debt remains stable in ongoing fiscal.

According to the company's latest investor presentation, its net debt stands at around Rs 3,000 crore. Sharma said the company's contractual business is also doing well with an order book of Rs 2,366 crore at the end of the first quarter.

On overall housing prices, he said there is no scope for reduction with rates being at rock bottom. Sharma said consolidation in real estate sector has gained momentum after the outbreak of COVID-19, benefiting large players with strong balance sheets.

He said the company would evaluate any joint venture or development management opportunities to add more projects in its portfolio with minimal investment. Recently, Sobha Ltd reported a 93 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.6 crore for the quarter ended June, as sales and construction activities were stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its net profit stood at Rs 90.6 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 359.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,193.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sales bookings fell 37 per cent during April-June quarter to Rs 487.7 crore. Sobha has so far completed real estate projects with total development of 58.74 million sq ft.

It has under-construction projects with total developable area of 38.52 million sq ft, and 14.36 million sq ft of super built-up area in pipeline. Apart from Bengaluru, which contributed around 75 per cent to its sales bookings in April-June quarter, Sobha has presence in Gurugram, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Gift City in Ahmedabad.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

Vajpayee a 'widely accepted' leader with admirers across political spectrum: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations here and described him as a widely accepted leader. Speaki...

Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged - Al-Qabas newspaper

Kuwaits position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources. Israel and the UAE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020