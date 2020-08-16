Left Menu
Development News Edition

Re-examining biz, operating models: Ashok Leyland chairman

With the government taking measures to re-activate the commercial space, Hinduja, addressing the shareholders, said the management has taken the opportunity in the last few months to re-examine the business and operating models without any presumptions. "On an assessment of the short- and long-term prospects, a series of initiatives has been set in motion to reconfigure the company aimed at sustainable growth while minimising the adverse impact of economic cycles," he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:05 IST
Re-examining biz, operating models: Ashok Leyland chairman
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI): Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland is re-examining the business and operating models in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, a top official has said. In this direction, the company has taken a series of initiatives for sustainable growth, its chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said.

The long-term outlook for the commercial vehicle sector continues to remain positive amid the pandemic, he said. With the government taking measures to re-activate the commercial space, Hinduja, addressing the shareholders, said the management has taken the opportunity in the last few months to re-examine the business and operating models without any presumptions.

"On an assessment of the short- and long-term prospects, a series of initiatives has been set in motion to reconfigure the company aimed at sustainable growth while minimising the adverse impact of economic cycles," he said. The current market situation is the right time for Indian OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like Ashok Leyland to move, without inhibition and seek a global position by showcasing the company's manufacturing prowess and demonstrate the products of global standards of quality and reliability, Hinduja said.

With the upcoming light commercial vehicle range of products, the company was ready to expand its presence in the country and overseas, he said. "Another thrust area is the defence sector," he said, adding as one of the largest providers of logistic vehicles to the armed forces, Ashok Leyland would continue to position mobility products and solutions in an accelerated manner.

"We should be seeing the benefits of our plans and efforts before long," he said. On the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, he said the pandemic has caused an debilitating effect on all sectors of the economy.

During the pandemic, the situation was managed well with some careful planning, he said, adding that the management made a courageous decision to introduce for the first time a modular truck platform AVTR for medium and heavy range alongside the introduction of BS-VI emission technology. "Both are individually major technical challenges along with a mandated timeline to be met. It is a proud moment for the company when the design, cost and time targets were achieved indigenously and innovatively," he said.

The company was also ready with in-house developed new light commercial vehicle range but the launch was deferred due to the virus outbreak, he said. "The introduction of the new range of products was expected to be a game-changer," he said.

On the company's launch of electric vehicles, he said Ashok Leyland was making inroads in this segment with buses in the domestic market and through the Optare range of products in London. "We are moving fast in the learning curve in this realm keeping pace with global trends and are poised for major strides soon," he said.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020