Aarti Drugs board to consider issue of bonus shares

Aarti Drugs Ltd on Monday said its board will meet later this week to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares. The company, which manufactures bulk drugs and chemicals, however did not divulge further details. The next meeting of "the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares," Aarti Drugs said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:40 IST
