Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Securities enables Indian customers to invest in US capital markets 

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) ICICI Securities on Monday said it has joined hands with Interactive Brokers LLC to offer its customers a facility to invest in the US markets through a complete digital experience from onboarding to trading.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:55 IST
ICICI Securities enables Indian customers to invest in US capital markets 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) ICICI Securities on Monday said it has joined hands with Interactive Brokers LLC to offer its customers a facility to invest in the US markets through a complete digital experience from onboarding to trading. Interactive Brokers Group is a 42-year-old, US-based Nasdaq-listed online brokerage, while ICICI Securities is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank.

The alliance will enable ICICI Securities' more than 4.8 million clients to diversify their investments outside of the Indian market and access multi-asset investment opportunities through Interactive Brokers' trading platform. Domestic investors can now trade in US markets across stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and fixed income products, ICICI Securities said in a statement.

There is no minimum ticket size and US markets even allow fractional ownership of shares, so even small retail investors can build a portfolio effectively, it added. "Investing in a matured and well-regulated market like the US provides exposure to well-known and well tracked international companies. We feel it is the right time to offer such a facility for our customers and are happy to join hands with Interactive Brokers," said Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities. "Together we will make investing in the US markets almost as seamless as it is investing in the domestic markets. The complete investment journey, right from account opening, broking, portfolio monitoring, and statements will be offered seamlessly and digitally. Based on investor demand, the facility could be extended to other markets as well in the future," he added.

Ankit Shah, director of Interactive Brokers' Indian entity said many Indians have an interest in investing in companies outside of India and in brands that they use every day. Indian investors will now be able to utilize the Interactive Brokers' platform and execution capability to make it happen.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Drishyam and Madaari, is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical, the hospital source told PTI. Kamat, who is suffering...

Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

The Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will soon start a post-COVID clinic to analyse patients seeing a re-emergence of coronavirus symptoms after recovering from the infection. According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical d...

Denel appoints Talib Sadik as interim Group Chief Executive

The Denel board has announced the appointment of Talib Sadik as the interim Group Chief Executive.A qualified Chartered Accountant SA, Sadik momentarily takes over the reins from Danie Du Toit, who stepped down from the post on 15 August.Sa...

Man kills daughter-in-law, granddaughter

A man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter and then ended his life by hanging himself in Arunachal Pradeshs Longding district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020