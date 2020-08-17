Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renault launches Duster with 1.3 turbo petrol engine, price starts at Rs 10.49 lakh

The 1.3 litre turbo version comes in three manual trims priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, 11.39 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, respectively, while the CVT (automatic) variants are tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh. The company said it will also continue to offer the SUV with the existing 1.5 litre petrol engine, with three trims priced at Rs 8.59 lakh, Rs 9.39 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:08 IST
Renault launches Duster with 1.3 turbo petrol engine, price starts at Rs 10.49 lakh

Automaker Renault India on Monday said it has launched SUV Duster with all new 1.3 litre turbo engine, priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.3 litre turbo version comes in three manual trims priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, 11.39 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, respectively, while the CVT (automatic) variants are tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh.

The company said it will also continue to offer the SUV with the existing 1.5 litre petrol engine, with three trims priced at Rs 8.59 lakh, Rs 9.39 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). There are no diesel engines on offer on Duster.

"The launch of Renault Duster equipped with the 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine marks a new chapter in the Duster journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement. Duster has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets, and over the years, adventure enthusiasts as well as numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this SUV, he added.

"The more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience," Mamillapalle said. The BS-VI compliant generates 156 PS of power with manual trims delivering fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl. On the other hand, the CVT version returns a fuel efficiency of 16.42 kmpl, the automaker said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Drishyam and Madaari, is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical, the hospital source told PTI. Kamat, who is suffering...

Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

The Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will soon start a post-COVID clinic to analyse patients seeing a re-emergence of coronavirus symptoms after recovering from the infection. According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical d...

Denel appoints Talib Sadik as interim Group Chief Executive

The Denel board has announced the appointment of Talib Sadik as the interim Group Chief Executive.A qualified Chartered Accountant SA, Sadik momentarily takes over the reins from Danie Du Toit, who stepped down from the post on 15 August.Sa...

Man kills daughter-in-law, granddaughter

A man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter and then ended his life by hanging himself in Arunachal Pradeshs Longding district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020