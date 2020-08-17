Singapore announces SGD 8 billion measures to support businesses, workers hit by COVID-19

A seven-month extension of wage subsidies under a state-run scheme and a new initiative to bolster hiring in "bright spots" were among the SGD 8 billion worth of measures announced by Singapore on Monday to support workers and businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the measures, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat noted the anxieties of workers about job security and loss of income. Singapore will have to continue adapting to a rapidly changing situation, Heng, who is also the finance minister, said in a nationally-televised update on the pandemic and its impact on the economy. Data released this week showed the Singapore economy contracting 6.7 per cent in the first half of the year, with a record quarterly slump in the second quarter amid a two-month "circuit breaker" and weak external demand. With some of the existing support measures ending soon, it is time to advance strategies in three areas, Heng said.

This includes continuing support for jobs and creating new ones, providing further support for sectors which are hit the hardest, as well as positioning Singapore to seize growth opportunities in a post-COVID-19 world, he said. To continue protecting jobs, the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), which was introduced at the first budget in February, will be extended by seven months to cover wages paid up to March 2021, the minister announced.

The scheme was set to expire after covering salaries in August, with payouts disbursed in October. Heng said the JSS was launched with a "clear goal" of protecting jobs. The scheme has so far disbursed over SGD 16 billion in payouts, helping more than two million local workers employed by over 150,000 companies.

Preliminary figures from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) showed the overall unemployment rate in the second quarter rising to 2.9 per cent from 2.4 per cent. Heng said the JSS cannot be sustained at current levels as it "draws heavily" on the country's reserves and risks trapping workers in unviable businesses.

Some sectors are also recovering faster than others, so the wage subsidy scheme will be tweaked based on the projected recovery of the different sectors, he said. Under the extended JSS scheme, companies in the worst-hit aerospace, aviation and tourism sectors will receive wage subsidies of 50 per cent for seven more months.

For the built environment sector, wage support will be at 50 per cent for two more months before being lowered to 30 per cent from November to March 2021. This is in line with the phased resumption of construction activities, Heng said. The arts and entertainment, food services, land transport, marine and offshore and retail sectors will receive 30 per cent in wage subsidies for another seven months.

The large majority of the remaining sectors will be given wage support of 10 per cent for wages paid until March 2021. For the few sectors that are managing well, such as biomedical sciences, financial services and ICT, wage support of 10 per cent will be given for just four more months to cover wages paid up to this December.

Heng also announced the launch of a Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) that will "support hiring in bright spots within the economy, such as biomedical sciences, financial services, ICT, public healthcare and long-term care sectors". The SGD 1 billion programme, which supports the government's efforts to create new jobs, with a special focus on mature workers, will help firms to increase their local worker headcount over the next six months, he said.

The government will do so by co-paying up to 25 per cent of salaries of all new local hires for one year, subject to a cap. For workers aged 40 and above, the co-payment to firms will be up to 50 per cent.

Heng also announced the extension of the COVID-19 Support Grant (CSG) until December 2020. The grant was introduced in May to help Singaporeans and permanent residents who are unemployed or have suffered significant income loss. So far, more than SGD 90 million has been disbursed to over 60,000 people.

From October 1, the extension will be open to both existing CSG recipients and new applicants. To qualify, unemployed applicants must demonstrate job search or training efforts. More lower-wage workers will also be included under broadened eligibility of the Workfare Special Payment, informed Heng, noting that many of these are essential workers who have kept Singapore going during the COVID-19 crisis.

Heng also stressed the importance of continuing to embark on economic transformation, noting that a post-COVID-19 world "will not be business-as-usual". He cited factors ranging from an intensifying strategic competition between the US and China, a reconfiguration of global supply chains and an acceleration in the digital shift.

To continue to spur innovation and entrepreneurship, up to SGD 150 million will be set aside to enhance the Startup SG Founder programme in phases, Heng said. Together with additional funding for the worst-hit aerospace, aviation and tourism industries, as well as tourism credits to boost domestic tourism, the continued support announced on Monday costs SGD 8 billion.

Heng said the government intends to fund these measures "by reallocating monies from other areas, such as development expenditures that were delayed due to COVID-19". Singapore has so far reported 55,838 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths due to the disease.