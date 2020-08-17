Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai economy shrinks 12% in 2Q, worst decline in 22 years

Thailand's economy contracted at a 12.2 per cent annual rate in the April-June quarter, its sharpest downturn since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. The data reflect a deterioration of business activity, with the country virtually closed to international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. The economy shrank 2% in the first quarter of the year, said the report Monday by the National Economic and Social Development Council.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:59 IST
Thai economy shrinks 12% in 2Q, worst decline in 22 years

Thailand's economy contracted at a 12.2 per cent annual rate in the April-June quarter, its sharpest downturn since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. The data reflect a deterioration of business activity, with the country virtually closed to international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The economy shrank 2% in the first quarter of the year, said the report Monday by the National Economic and Social Development Council. It showed investment, consumer spending and trade all contracted. Farm output, also hurt by a drought, fell 3 per cent while manufacturing declined 14.4 per cent.

Thailand's leaders are meanwhile grappling with a wave of student unrest. Anti-government protesters gathered in large numbers in Thailand's capital on Sunday for a rally that suggested their movement's strength may extend beyond the college campuses where it had blossomed.

The protesters are demanding that the government hold new elections, amend the constitution and end intimidation of critics of the government. While those grievances do not mention the economy, the demonstrations underscore public discontent with how the military-dominated government has handled the pandemic crisis, leaving many people with no way to feed themselves.

The government imposed strict controls on activity at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the spring, including overnight curfews and bans on sales of alcohol. That appears to have kept infections under control: confirmed cases totaled 3,377 as of Monday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. There have been 58 deaths.

But the containment has come at a steep cost: the loss of millions of jobs and livelihoods for the many Thai's who depend on foreign tourism. Exports plunged 28% from a year earlier, while service exports, which include international travel, cratered by nearly 38 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted, quarterly basis, the Thai economy contracted 9.7 per cent from the January-March quarter, when it shrank 2.5 per cent. It also logged a contraction in the last quarter of 2019, minus 0.3 per cent, and thus has been in recession this year. The economy is faring about as poorly as those of Thailand's neighbors. Last week, Malaysia reported a 13.2 per cent contraction in its economy in the last quarter. Singapore's economy shrank 13.2 per cent and the Philippines' 16.5 per cent.

For most, it has been the worst downturn since the Asian financial crisis struck with the collapse of the Thai baht in July 1997..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...

Raj govt defers hike of 10 pc in entry fee at national parks, sanctuaries

Rajasthan government has postponed an annual increase of 10 per cent in entry fee to protected forest areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said Monday. The government said there is a possibility of a fall in the number of visitors ...

Malaysian court jails teenager for killing 23 people in school fire

A Malaysian court on Monday jailed a teenager for killing 23 people in a fire that he started at a religious boarding school in 2017, national news agency Bernama reported, in what was one of the worst such tragedies in two decades. The def...

Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8 in the week to Aug. 15 versus the week before, with extremely hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.In the previous week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020