Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hiring in India picks up pace during April to June: LinkedIn

According to LinkedIn's latest ‘Labour Market Update’, a monthly update on hiring trends and insights, though there has been a significant hiring rebound, the pace of these gains is expected to slow down given the continued economic uncertainty. As per the data, in India, hiring declines reached a low of (-) 50 per cent year-on-year in April, before starting to slowly recover.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:56 IST
Hiring in India picks up pace during April to June: LinkedIn

There has been a significant rebound in hiring following the easing of lockdown restrictions and, between early-April to end-June recruitment in India has increased by 35 percentage points, says a report. According to LinkedIn's latest ‘Labour Market Update’, a monthly update on hiring trends and insights, though there has been a significant hiring rebound, the pace of these gains is expected to slow down given the continued economic uncertainty.

As per the data, in India, hiring declines reached a low of (-) 50 per cent year-on-year in April, before starting to slowly recover. The hiring sentiment stood at (-) 15 per cent year-on-year as of the end of June. "As risks of second-wave of infections emerge, some states have imposed lockdown measures again. Given this uncertainty, the recovery is expected to remain fairly flat in the coming weeks," it said.

Data also suggested that the gap between hires for males and females has narrowed from about 40 percentage points in February to around 30 percentage points in June. The competition for jobs has also doubled compared to 6 months ago, with the average number of applications per job posted on LinkedIn increasing from around 90 in January 2020, to 180 in June 2020.

The Labour Market Update also highlighted the roles that are in demand at present and are expected to remain relevant in the near future. The top five in-demand jobs are Software Engineer, Business Development Manager, Sales Manager, Business Analyst and Content Writer. "These roles have the greatest number of job openings on LinkedIn, have seen steady growth over the past four years, pay a liveable wage, and require skills that can be learned online," it said.

The top five in-demand skills are JavaScript, SQL, sales management, team leadership and recruiting. LinkedIn's ‘Labour Market Update’ is a monthly update on hiring trends and insights based on LinkedIn's Economic Graph, a digital representation of the Indian economy and insights from the graph provide real-time information on trends that are emerging in the labour market.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM has hospital check-up amid concerns over possible fatigue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe underwent a medical check-up in hospital on Monday, a government source said, amid concern voiced by a top official that the premier could be suffering fatigue from handling the coronavirus pandemic. Abe, ...

Soccer-Mbappe could start as PSG target first Champions League final

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesdays Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, as the French club target their first appearance in a Champions League final. Mbappe came off the bench for the last half hour again...

Will recover cost of damage from culprits: BS Yediyurappa on Bengaluru violence

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to recover the costs of damage from the culprits in Bengaluru violence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. He said that the government will approach the high court for appointment of claim commiss...

India's GDP to contract 16.5 pc in Q1 as pandemic spreads: SBI report

Indias GDP is expected to contract by 16.5 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal as the current Covid-19 pandemic is spreading at a much faster rate after the opening up of the economy, State Bank of Indias research report Eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020