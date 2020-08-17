ICSI honours company secretaries, MCA officials

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday said it honoured company secretaries and officials from the corporate affairs ministry on the Indepedence Day for their relentless efforts during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Besides, ICSI also launched compliance software for practising company secretaries, announced three certificate courses and unveiled its bi-annual report on the occasion, among others, according to a statement.

"ICSI has been constructive in its suggestions to the ministry and is making a commendable progress in rendering service to the nation. As an extended arm of the ministry, ICSI has ardently supported all the initiatives of the ministry aimed at nation building," said Rajesh Verma, secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), in a webinar organised by ICSI. ICSI President Ashish Garg said around 35,000 companies were incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, during the four months of the lockdown.

Garg called the company secretary professionals and the MCA officials 'Corona Warriors' and, hence, certificates of appreciation were handed over to them, the statement said..