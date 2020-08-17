Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICSI honours company secretaries, MCA officials

As an extended arm of the ministry, ICSI has ardently supported all the initiatives of the ministry aimed at nation building," said Rajesh Verma, secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), in a webinar organised by ICSI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:27 IST
ICSI honours company secretaries, MCA officials

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday said it honoured company secretaries and officials from the corporate affairs ministry on the Indepedence Day for their relentless efforts during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Besides, ICSI also launched compliance software for practising company secretaries, announced three certificate courses and unveiled its bi-annual report on the occasion, among others, according to a statement.

"ICSI has been constructive in its suggestions to the ministry and is making a commendable progress in rendering service to the nation. As an extended arm of the ministry, ICSI has ardently supported all the initiatives of the ministry aimed at nation building," said Rajesh Verma, secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), in a webinar organised by ICSI. ICSI President Ashish Garg said around 35,000 companies were incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, during the four months of the lockdown.

Garg called the company secretary professionals and the MCA officials 'Corona Warriors' and, hence, certificates of appreciation were handed over to them, the statement said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease in a Hyderabad hospital, breathed his last on Monday. He was 50. Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fa...

2 Naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra

Two Naxals of the banned JPC were arrested in Jharkhands Chatra district on Monday, police said. They were arrested from Dhangada in Tandwa police station area in connection with an extortion case, an officer said.The two Jharkhand Prastuti...

Japan PM has hospital check-up amid concerns over possible fatigue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe underwent a medical check-up in hospital on Monday, a government source said, amid concern voiced by a top official that the premier could be suffering fatigue from handling the coronavirus pandemic. Abe, ...

Soccer-Mbappe could start as PSG target first Champions League final

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesdays Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, as the French club target their first appearance in a Champions League final. Mbappe came off the bench for the last half hour again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020