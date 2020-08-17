Left Menu
IL&FS Fin Services: NFRA finds lapses in 2017-18 statutory audit

NFRA has issued the Audit Quality Review Report (AQRR) of the Statutory Audit for the year 2017-18 of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN). "The instances of failure to comply with the requirements of the Standards of Auditing (SAs) by BSR are significant," a release issued by the corporate affairs ministry said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:23 IST
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has found various lapses in the statutory audit of IL&FS Financial Services Limited for 2017-18 that was done by BSR & Associates LLP. NFRA has issued the Audit Quality Review Report (AQRR) of the Statutory Audit for the year 2017-18 of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN). However, BSR said the audit quality review did not give "due consideration to all the facts and circumstances", adding that it was reviewing the report and would respond in due course. "The instances of failure to comply with the requirements of the Standards of Auditing (SAs) by BSR are significant," a release issued by the corporate affairs ministry said on Monday. NFRA comes under the ministry. BSR & Associates is an affiliate of KPMG. As per the ministry's release, BSR did not have adequate justification for issuing the audit report asserting that the audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards of Auditing. "NFRA has concluded in this AQRR that the appointment of BSR as the statutory auditors of IFIN was ab initio illegal and void," the release said. It noted that the failure to comply deals with material misstatements of major magnitude and fundamental importance, going concern assumption by the management and the complete absence of the required communication with those charged with governance, among others.

Further, NFRA found that the IT processes/ platform used by BSR have deficiencies that are systemic and structural in nature. NFRA would also examine whether disciplinary proceedings need to be initiated in connection with the AQRR, the release said.

IFIN is part of the IL&FS group where financial irregularities came to light in late 2018. The ministry had also superseded the IL&FS board. "We are concerned to note the conclusions by NFRA in the Audit Quality Review as they do not give due consideration to all the facts and circumstances that were transparently shared by us with NFRA during their review," BSR said in the statement.

It also said that audit quality remains the cornerstone of its profession and it recognises the challenges that lie ahead to improve audit quality across the profession in India. "We remain committed to support NFRA's efforts in this regard," it added..

