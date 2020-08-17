Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timely support for mkt access helped 14 FPOs in Andhra offset COVID-19 impact: TechnoServe

Gradually, the 14 FPOs -- located in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and engaged in turmeric coffee, cashew, black pepper, coconut and pineapple farming -- were able to turn the ongoing COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity and scaled up operations, it said. TechnoServe India has been working with 17,500 farmers under the 'Sustainable Livelihoods for Smallholder Farmers' programme with the support of Walmart Foundation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:18 IST
Timely support for mkt access helped 14 FPOs in Andhra offset COVID-19 impact: TechnoServe

About 17,500 farmers of 14 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in three districts of Andhra Pradesh could sail through the COVID-19 crisis and find new buyers for their produce because of the timely support for market access, according to non-profit body TechnoServe India. Gradually, the 14 FPOs -- located in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and engaged in turmeric coffee, cashew, black pepper, coconut and pineapple farming -- were able to turn the ongoing COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity and scaled up operations, it said.

TechnoServe India has been working with 17,500 farmers under the 'Sustainable Livelihoods for Smallholder Farmers' programme with the support of Walmart Foundation. "COVID-19 has presented many challenges for small farmers from disrupted and shorter supply chains, to communications breakdowns, and a scarcity of available services. The need for timely and accurate information and secure market channels is paramount to support farmer livelihoods," Walmart Foundation Spokesperson Sherry-Lee Singh said.

The Foundation works with partner NGOs in India with an aim to improve farmers' incomes and promote sustainable farm practices. During the COVID-19 crisis, the Foundation is extending support to NGO partners to help with necessary interventions to sustain farmer livelihoods in this challenging time, he said.

TechnoServe and the FPOs are supporting the farmers during this period not only to help them secure their market access and sustain their livelihoods but also to rapidly learn, adapt and make adjustments in support of future resilience, he added. TechnoServe India Country Director Punit Gupta said, "Supply chain saw huge disruptions amid the pandemic, which broke down the conventional linkages on which the producers relied to access markets. However, this presented as an opportunity to build the capacity of community embedded resources for FPOs." During the COVID-19 lockdown, TechnoServe continued to support farmers by shifting their operating model to digital means and formalising existing digital systems of support. Timely support was provided to ensure liquidity and incomes during the crisis, he told PTI.

"...We explored linkages with buyers in local markets within the state as well as other states to market produce of varying qualities. Post this, we helped finalise terms of trade as well as assist the FPOs with quality control and in raising purchase orders from different buyers," he noted. Through on-ground presence of TechnoServe's resources and 24/7 virtual guidance, Gupta said the FPOs not only strengthened their own operations but also filled the procurement gap.

To help smallholder farmers navigate through the COVID-19 impact, TechnoServe facilitated fortnightly virtual board meetings to continue the training and encourage social distancing measures, he said. It also disseminated market price information for cashew farmers via WhatsApp groups to ensure greater transparency and reduce information asymmetries besides introducing post-harvest management support on drying, sorting and processing for cashew and turmeric farmers through community-embedded resource people.

The NGO also supported FPOs and farmers market linkages for crops like turmeric, black pepper and cashew during the lockdown to prevent farmers from distressed sale. It also supported the FPOs in securing working capital loans from various financial institutions. "We also assisted individuals to find labour work in farm fields to ensure they have some revenue source, amid the crisis. For example, individuals engaged in polishing, sorting and grading the turmeric were able to earn daily wages in the absence of other regular work activities," Gupta said.

That apart, all training programmes for farmers were shifted to online and trainers visited individual farmers, on request, in nearby villages to provide guidance when the lockdown was relaxed. Farmers were also encouraged to grow organic kitchen gardens to meet their food needs. As a result, Gupta said, "They (FPOs) successfully sailed through the COVID-19 crisis and scaled up their operations." TechnoServe is now working towards enhancing the usage of digital tools as well as other farm technologies to support FPOs and make the entire process more transparent and efficient, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK does U-turn on board-level exam results after failed computer algorithm

The UK government on Monday did a U-turn and issued an apology over inconsistencies caused by computer algorithm-based A-Level exam results, the equivalent of Class 12 board exams in India, and allowed teacher-assessed grades to be counted ...

Bihar flood situation grim; CWC warns likely flashfloods, landslides in some hill dists in north

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday, while central authorities warned some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides as heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the country. At least seven peop...

Ker CM condoles death of Pt Jasraj

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying he was instrumental in spreading Hindustani music to various corners of the world. In a message, he said the death of...

Vice-chancellors not making any effort to engage in dialogue: West Bengal Guv

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said members of the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors Council WBVCC were not making any effort to engage in dialogue with him, which was detrimental to the academic interests of students amid the COVID-19 pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020