Left Menu
Development News Edition

Par panel likely to submit report on One Nation One Ration Card, housing scheme in Sept

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour is not very enthused over the progress made on two schemes to provide food and rental housing to migrant and unorganised workers and is likely to submit its recommendations in the first week of next month, according to a panel member.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:42 IST
Par panel likely to submit report on One Nation One Ration Card, housing scheme in Sept
Parliament of India. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour is not very enthused over the progress made on two schemes to provide food and rental housing to migrant and unorganised workers and is likely to submit its recommendations in the first week of next month, according to a panel member. The representatives of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday briefed the panel about social security and welfare measures for inter-state migrant, unorganised and informal sector workers.

A member of the committee on the condition of anonymity told PTI that the two schemes, One Nation One Ration Card and Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC), have not taken off as expected. "We are firming up our recommendations and observations. The final report is likely to be submitted by the first week of next month." Under the ARHC, the government had come up with two models -- renting out unoccupied houses constructed by the Centre and states (on public private partnership) and secondly encouraging private and public sector to build houses on vacant land for renting out those to migrant and informal sector workers. The member said that both the models under the ARHC scheme are in the making and did not make much progress as Punjab is the only state which has come up with a memorandum on this initiative. Under the initiative to provide food to migrant workers, the member said that around 2,000 ration card holders were the beneficiary of the One Nation One Ration card initiative in July this year. There are about 81 crore ration card holders in the country. The member said that there are many technical issues that are hampering the progress of the One Nation One Card scheme and the panel would give its recommendations under its report to be submitted next month. The One Nation One Ration Card scheme has covered 24 states and union territories so far and states like Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal are out of its ambit, the member said adding this what the ministry officials briefed about the panel on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon needs 2-week lockdown after "shocking" COVID-19 rise, minister says

Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in coronavirus infections, the caretaker health minister said on Monday, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.The countrys health ministry registered a record 456 new inf...

Floods in Andhra continue; Godavari past 20-lakh cusecs mark

EDS Updating with details Amaravati, Aug 17 PTI The flood in river Godavari crossed the 20-lakh cusecs mark by 8 pm on Monday, leaving tens of villages inundated along its course in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, b...

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters on anniversary of power-sharing deal

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered on Monday, some burning car tyres, to mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reform. The agreemen...

UK does U-turn on board-level exam results after failed computer algorithm

The UK government on Monday did a U-turn and issued an apology over inconsistencies caused by computer algorithm-based A-Level exam results, the equivalent of Class 12 board exams in India, and allowed teacher-assessed grades to be counted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020