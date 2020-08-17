Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Bank of India appoints Ashwini K Shukla as chief risk officer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:05 IST
Central Bank of India appoints Ashwini K Shukla as chief risk officer
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-run Central Bank of India on Monday said it has appointed Ashwini Kumar Shukla as its chief risk officer (CRO), effective August 3.

Prior to his appointment, Shukla was working as general manager (risk management department) State Bank of India, the bank said in a release. Last year, the finance ministry, as part of a reform agenda, had said state-run banks can recruit chief risk officers (CROs) from the market.

The state run lender is the first one to appoint a CRO from the market, the release said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Butler, Warren downplay feud in Heat-Pacers series

Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren will go head-to-head in a key matchup when the No. 5 Miami Heat and No. 4 Indiana Pacers open a best-of-seven playoff series Tuesday afternoon near Orlando. The teams split a pair in the NBA bubble, with Miami r...

U.S. imposes sanctions on four Ugandans over adoption scam

The United States imposed sanctions on four Ugandans on Monday, including two judges, accusing them of participating in a fraudulent adoption scam, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.The Treasury accused Ugandan judges Moses M...

India, UAE hold joint commission meeting on trade, discuss regional, international developments

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday co-chaired the 13th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation along with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs in which th...

Lebanese leaders' response to reform calls 'disappointing', says UN official

Warnings by Western officials over the need for reforms in Lebanon had often been met with disappointing responses by the countrys political leaders, a senior United Nations official said on Monday following this months Beirut port explosio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020