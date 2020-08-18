Left Menu
Torry Harris wins Digital Experience Awards again this year

BRISTOL, England, DUBAI, U.A.E and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second straight year, Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) won two important UK Digital Experience Awards (UKDXA). THIS specializes in enabling meaningful digital ecosystems through API-driven integration solutions. Torry Harris Learning (THL) is a guided, step-by-step digital skills learning platform tailored to enterprise needs.

BRISTOL, England, DUBAI, U.A.E and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second straight year, Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) won two important UK Digital Experience Awards (UKDXA). The UK DXA recognizes digital excellence and innovation. It honors organizations and teams providing exceptional customer experience through the use of digital technology. Torry Harris won silver in two categories: 1. Digital Change and Transformation (Telecoms) – in partnership with Three, Ireland 2. Best Online User Experience Initiative – for Torry Harris Learning, a B2B education platform for digital skills Three is one of Ireland's leading mobile operators with 35% market share and 2.2 million customers (as of March 2019). '3Vision', Three Ireland's Digital Transformation Initiative won the UK DXA award in partnership with THIS, who built the integration backbone to enable a smooth transformation. THIS specializes in enabling meaningful digital ecosystems through API-driven integration solutions.

Torry Harris Learning (THL) is a guided, step-by-step digital skills learning platform tailored to enterprise needs. THL offers a unique combination of face-to-face training alongside superior, world-wide online expertise and mentorship in smaller groups, to enable hands-on application of Digital skills. Shuba Sridhar, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris, says, "We are glad to be recognized for our efforts in democratizing digital through our services and products. We are today working with large enterprises to equip them with an 'SME empowerment kit', as SMEs in particular, hard hit by physical constraints in the current climate, acutely need to be digitally connected and empowered towards identifying sales and service opportunities. Thank you Awards International, for organizing a fair and transparent scoring process and a top panel of independent judges!" About Torry Harris Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore.

It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com PWR PWR.

