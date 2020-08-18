Milk deliveries in Kenya fall by 8.24 million liters due to strict COVID-19 rules

Milk deliveries in Kenya have been dropped by 8.24 million liters in the first half of 2020 compared to a similar period last year when processors received 319.1 million liters, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

While the first three months registered a commendable performance 173.36 million liters, the second quarter witnessed a 20.7 percent or 35.9 million liters less delivered with 137 million liters reaching factories.

COVID-19, reported in Kenya mid-March, continued to adversely affect the sub-sector with June registering 40.25 million liters, being the lowest since March 2017 when 38.64 million liters were delivered.

The trend reveals falling levels of disposable incomes among dairy farmers who now prefer on-the-spot cash payments by selling to hawkers as opposed to waiting for monthly earnings from processors.

According to the Kenya Dairy Board, logistic challenges also hurt milk deliveries with transporters now shunning night-long collection in adherence to the 9 pm to 4 am curfew.

Dairy farmers have protested against COVID-19 rules that outlaw movement saying it has disrupted milk transporters who no longer ply their routes in the wee hours of the morning.