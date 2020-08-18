Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milk deliveries in Kenya fall by 8.24 million liters due to strict COVID-19 rules

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-08-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:43 IST
Milk deliveries in Kenya fall by 8.24 million liters due to strict COVID-19 rules
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Milk deliveries in Kenya have been dropped by 8.24 million liters in the first half of 2020 compared to a similar period last year when processors received 319.1 million liters, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

While the first three months registered a commendable performance 173.36 million liters, the second quarter witnessed a 20.7 percent or 35.9 million liters less delivered with 137 million liters reaching factories.

COVID-19, reported in Kenya mid-March, continued to adversely affect the sub-sector with June registering 40.25 million liters, being the lowest since March 2017 when 38.64 million liters were delivered.

The trend reveals falling levels of disposable incomes among dairy farmers who now prefer on-the-spot cash payments by selling to hawkers as opposed to waiting for monthly earnings from processors.

According to the Kenya Dairy Board, logistic challenges also hurt milk deliveries with transporters now shunning night-long collection in adherence to the 9 pm to 4 am curfew.

Dairy farmers have protested against COVID-19 rules that outlaw movement saying it has disrupted milk transporters who no longer ply their routes in the wee hours of the morning.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital

There is no change in the health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, said the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday adding that his vital parameters are stable. According to the Army Hospital, Mukherjee continu...

Irish health chiefs back more COVID-19 curbs, paper says

Irelands public health officials have recommended that older people be urged to limit time spent outdoors, with gatherings in homes restricted to six people in a bid to rein in the coronavirus, the Irish Independent said. Health chiefs met ...

HAL helicopters in rescue operations at Mauritius Reef

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Tuesday said its indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and Chetak helicopters are being deployed for rescue and oil-spill clean-up operations at Mauritius Reef. They have be...

Australian COVID-19 infections hit one-month low

Australia on Tuesday recorded its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 infections in a month, buoying hopes that a stringent lockdown in the countrys second-most populous state has prevented a fresh wave of cases nationally. Led by cases in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020