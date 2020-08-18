Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over USD 1.7 mn from US

Auto component maker Steel Strips Wheels on Tuesday said it has bagged export orders worth over USD 1.7 million (about Rs 13 crore) from the United States. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has bagged "export orders for over 1,10,000 wheels for the US caravan trailer market to be executed in September and October from its Chennai plant".

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) said the orders are worth over USD 1.7 million. It said similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers as the market gains stability.

Last week, Steel Strips Wheels had bagged export orders worth over USD 237,000 (about Rs 1.77 crore) from the US. It had also received orders worth over EUR 143,000 (around Rs 1.26 crore) for about 8,800 wheels for the European Union (EU) caravan and truck trailer market. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 434 apiece, up 2.64 per cent over its previous close on BSE.