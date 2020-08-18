Porsche drives in 718 Spyder, 718 Cayman GT4 models in India

Left Menu
Whilst the GT4 represents the entry-level GT road model from Porsche, the Spyder is geared towards open-top, dynamic driving, it added. "The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are about unrivalled driving fun and sheer emotions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:56 IST
Luxury sports carmaker Porsche on Tuesday said it has launched 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 in India, with prices of the two models starting at Rs 1.59 crore and 1.63 crores (ex-showroom), respectively. Featuring a newly-developed 420 PS six-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the models appeal to the most hardened sports car enthusiasts, Porsche said in a statement. Whilst the GT4 represents the entry-level GT road model from Porsche, the Spyder is geared towards open-top, dynamic driving, it added.

"The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are about unrivaled driving fun and sheer emotions. They are the perfect sports car for those who like to push the limits and enjoy a racing pulse," Porsche India Head of Sales Ashish Kaul said. With a limited allocation for the Indian market, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder will be a rare sight on the streets, he added.

Where allowed, the Cayman GT4 reaches a top speed of 304 km/h, with the Spyder also passing the 300 km/h barrier at 301km/h. Both models reach 100 km/h from standstill in 4.4 seconds.

