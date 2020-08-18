Left Menu
South East Asia Benefiting from Soaring Gloves Business During COVID-19 Times

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:38 IST
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (NewsVoir) With the Chinese products not being utilized by some of the countries, the focus has now been shifted to the other South East Asian Nations in the ASEAN belt who are currently producing almost 85% of the world’s gloves needs. Be it Hartalega Sdn Bhd and Top Gloves in Malaysia, Nam Viet in Vietnam, every manufacturer is growing leaps and bounds. ASEAN countries have become the largest suppliers of gloves in the world. One such company which is geared up to face the rough weather is SRAM & MRAM GDIH First Response Solutions Limited, part of SRAM & MRAM Group, a global conglomerate headquartered at UK, has been at the forefront of providing solutions to pandemics such as COVID-19. The team of SRAM & MRAM Group Chairman Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani and GDIH Group Chairman Mr. Philip Cabana have together setup a separate research and development centre exclusively to produce different products to beat the pandemic.

The company has been engaged in proving PPE Kits, Rapid Testing Kits both Antibody and Antigen along with RT-PCR and its own immune boosters under the brand name of “MRUTANJAY” and is currently focusing their operations on the Asian and South America markets with the help of the Red Cross and the Knights of Malta and in the process help the countries tide over the pandemic crisis. In association with Sir Angel Higueras, President of Leguas Secretas Unipessoal LDA, Jap Leiros, and Maj General Trading, facilitator of solutions to the United Nations and the International Red Cross, SRAM & MRAM GDIH First Response Group company has been operating with a clear visionto provide solutions and alleviate the problems that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused across the globe. As innovation is the key to get out of the pandemic, the company has come out with the best and most effective EC-approved COVID test with a 98% success rate (ELISA and PCR), besides, distributing worldwide - Protect 28 and Protect 30 solutions - specifically designed to actively protect people from COVID-19.

The Pandemic has seen an unprecedented rise in the need PPE Equipment viz. PPE Kits, Gloves, Gowns etc. There have been companies like Meditech Plus Enterprises, Nakawat Pte Limited and SRAM & MRAM Group who have been in the medical supplies business that are also reaping dividends in the bargain as they have been doing millions of dollars of business in the last 6 months. SRAM & MRAM Group has been at the forefront of the essential medical supplies team that has been working with various grass roots level organization to offer timely help through their CSR activities to scores of people across ASIA and other countries. With the order books ticking fast, SRAM & MRAM Group is poised to achieve its sales targets in the ensuing months before 31st December 2020. SRAM & MRAM Group has currently more than 500 employees directly or indirectly working round the clock to ensure that the lockdown does not affect its business operations and its CSR initiatives and has been able to speed up its business and social targets and in the process help the humanity as a whole to come out successfully fighting the pandemic. The focus is now shifting towards putting up a factory in the Johor Region of Malaysia and also in Vietnam in association with other leading players in the Industry.

