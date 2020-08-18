Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Estate Sector is Ripe for Digital Disruption: Homes247.in Founder Mr. Priyatham Kumar

Homes247.in recently launched integrated Online and Offline features that enable buyers to conduct virtual visits, negotiate & book a home with essentially zero physical contact Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)With the crisis still looming large, and strict social distancing in place, conventional real estate business models were in for a surprise.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:08 IST
Real Estate Sector is Ripe for Digital Disruption: Homes247.in Founder Mr. Priyatham Kumar

Homes247.in recently launched integrated Online and Offline features that enable buyers to conduct virtual visits, negotiate & book a home with essentially zero physical contact Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)With the crisis still looming large, and strict social distancing in place, conventional real estate business models were in for a surprise. Barring a few players that had digital sales channels in place - including virtual tours or online customer bookings, most of the real estate offerings went belly up within the last few months. But this pandemic has accelerated digital adoption where both home buyers and sellers were forced to go digital for their real estate deals. In order to tackle this challenge, Homes247.in, a pan-India realty portal, launched two unique offerings, namely “Book a Home from Home” and “Home on Wheels”. While “Book a Home from Home” took the entire home buying process online, the offline model, “Homes on Wheels” was a literal twist to ‘Home Delivery’ and operated via a dedicated fleet of highly trained relationship managers. With this mix of ‘digital-only’ property selection and dedicated relationship managers for the next steps, Homes247.in aspires to streamline the highly unorganized real estate market in India. Homes247.in was one of the first Indian real estate marketplaces to enable Prop-Tech at an unprecedented pace. The company built its property portal and the CRM in-house, as per the needs of their end-customer. And rather than just listing properties in bulk, Homes247.in handpicks and verifies each property before listing on their portal. According to Mr. Priyatham Kumar, Founder & CEO, Homes 247.in, “Home is essentially an emotion. Once a home buyer settles down, technical terminologies such as property, building, sqft, yard, etc., stand obsolete. Only the emotion is left behind. It's much more than just a square plot or a roof, - and that is our driving force.” Mr. Priyatham Kumar comes from a very humble background and draws his expertise from over two decades of operational experience across Banking, Insurance, Real Estate, etc. He rose from a very humble background and today, leads a disruptive real estate marketplace. “For most people, buying a home is once in a lifetime thing, so nothing must hinder the purchase experience. And we do just that - the reason we call ourselves Homes247.in - Homes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!” added Mr. Priyatham. Homes247.in assists property buyers across the complete lifecycle of a property purchase. Right from “Search, to Select & Settle”, the company has dedicated channel partners to facilitate home loans, decor, and much more, to enable added convenience for home buyers; literally reinforcing their tagline “Think Home, Think Us”. With the crisis not waning any time soon, there is a dearth of such ‘digital-only’ solutions that bring back the normal in our lives without compromising on social distancing. Image: Homes247.in Founder - Mr. Priyatham Kumar PWRPWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03pc to 7.72pc: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03 per cent to 7.72 per cent despite sustained level of testing. Addressing a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave five major highligh...

EU's Michel, Putin discuss possible dialogue role for OSCE in Belarus

European Council President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed ways to encourage dialogue to end the Belarus crisis, including a possible role for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe...

33rd Naval Higher Command course begins in Goa

Naval Higher Command course - 33, which will be undertaken at Naval War College NWC in Goa, was inaugurated online by the vice-chancellor of University of Mumbai, a senior official said on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar on Monday l...

Man killed, two injured in house collapse in Jabalpur

A 45-year-old man was killed and two members of his family were injured when their two- storey house collapsed here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the Satiya Kuwa locality of the city in Madhya Pradesh.One Alok Jain 45 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020