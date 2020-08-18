Brand Opus India organises Leadership Icon Awards - 2020 to felicitate the leaders and change makers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first of its kind, Leadership Icon Awards - Virtual 2020 were organised by Brand Opus India to encourage & empower the Leadership & courage shown by the winners during pandemic to consistently outperform under stress and set an example for the nation. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India on 15th August, 2020 virtually Pan India.

The list of awardees are: Education & Skill Training:

Teaching Excellence In Technical Education 2020 - Suhas Prabhakarrao Kulkarni (Government Polytechnic Nanded, Maharashtra), Best Biology Teacher & Mentor For Competitive Exams - Chirag S Senma ( Academic Director, IIB Latur), Most Promising Professor Of Management In Karnataka - Prof Dr Shaheeda Banu S (Department Management Studies, Ballari Institute of Technology & Management), Outstanding Teaching & Research Excellence In Textile Technology In India - Dr Shivaraj R Kulkarni, Most Distinguished Principal In School Education In Hyderabad - Vidya Muralidharan (Principal, Army Public School Golconda), Best Fire & Industrial Safety Management Training Institute In North India - Ankur Kumar Chauhan (Institute Of Disaster Management & Fire Science), Best Education & Social Leadership In Gujarat - Shrikant Ramkumar Kanojia, Best Vocational Training and Educational Counselling Institute In Gujarat - Brilliant Education Group, Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur for Skill Training & Professional Education Of Youth - Rolika Singh, Best CBSE K12 School Promoting Underprivileged Children In Bilaspur - Krishna Kumar Mishra (Sr Principal,South East Central Railway Higher Secondary School No-1, Bilaspur), Best Professional Institute In Assam - Jafar Iqbal (Haque Institute Of Computer & Professional Studies, ICPS), India's Best Education Group In School Education - Datta Meghe World Academy, Outstanding Teaching Excellence In Higher Education In Telangana - Y David Solomon Raju (Associate Professor, HOD ECE Holy Mary Institute of Technology & Science,Hyderabad), Best Principal In School Education In Vidarbha - Shatrughna Haribhau Birkad (Jay Bajrang Madhyamik & Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalya Rustamabad, Tq Barshitakli Dist Akola, Maharashtra), Best Technical Institute In Odisha - Divine Institute Of Engineering & Technology Baripada Mayurbhanj (Odisha), Most Influential Woman Edupreneur 2020 - Dr Srimathy Kesan ( Founder & CEO, Space Kidz India), Best French Learning Classes In Mumbai - Nisha Rishab Lamba (Founder & Director, Nisha's French Classes), Outstanding Edupreneur & Admission Consultant In Mumbai - Pradeep Shashidharankumar, Most Innovative & Safe Preschool In Mumbai - Madhavi Vithalani & Sangeeta Hariani ( Founders,Global Kidz, Mumbai), Best Smart School In Remote Bihar - Rahul Sinha ( Smart Move Academy ), Best Scholar & Researcher In Biochemistry In J&K - Tabasum Gani, Best Motivational Teacher & Online Teacher In Chhattisgarh - Vivek Tiwari, Distinguished Research Scholar In Microbiology - Dr Vinay Malik, Best Vocational & Yoga Education Institute In India - Pt Deen Dayal Education Group, Best Corporate Training - Dr Ashok Tiwari (Central Training Institute,MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur), Most Distinguished Woman Educationist In North India - Dr Ila Agarwal Lohia, Best Bank & SSC Coaching In Hyderabad - Indian Academy Of Competitive Exams Pvt Ltd, Best Motivational Speaker & Trainer In Bangalore - Nabeel Baig (Hulm Training & Development ), Best Motivational Coaching Institute in North East India - Santosh Sunar (Director, BeTheGuide Motivational Coaching Organization), Best Online CAT Coaching In India - CATKing Educare. Healthcare: Outstanding Healthcare & Education Leadership In Tamil Nadu - Dr R Rajamahendran (MS, MRCS,MCh,Gastro), Most Popular Paramedical Education Startup Online - Dr Dinesh Kumar Shukla ( Chairman, Paramedical Council Of India ), Most Trusted Quality Pharmaceutical Brand In India - Gundeep Singh ( Owner, Zylig Life Sciences), Outstanding Leadership In Professional Education and Healthcare - Dr Vikas Jindal - (Director, Professor & HOD Periodontology Himachal Dental College Sundernagar HP), Excellence In Laser & Aesthetic Dentistry 2020 - Dr Pratiek Gupta, Emerging Healthcare Market Research & Market Intelligence Company in India - Cognitrex Consultants Private Limited, Outstanding Leadership For Contribution In Oral Healthcare Services - Dr Sreekanth Kumar Mallineni, Fastest Growing Healthcare Solution & Insurance Company - Kapil Chadha, Best Medical Tourism Company - Amit Sharma, Best Clinical Research Organisation In Nutraceuticals - Mprex Healthcare, Most Trusted Physiotherapy Clinic In Kolhapur District - Recovery A Physiotherapy Academy, Outstanding Young Leader In Healthcare Marketing - Kamya Elawadhi, India's First Preventive Health Platform - Help India Online Foundation, Most Promising Dentist In Kanpur - Dr Vinisha Pandey, Best C&F, CSA & Pharmaceutical Distributors In Haryana - Manish Garg (Owner, HK Medicine Traders). Social Service are:

Outstanding Social Service For Healthcare & Women Empowerment - Dr Sangeeta Patil, Best Social Service For Underprivileged In Pandemic - Chikka Federation Of India, Most Inspiring Social Activist & Professor of Humanitarian Studies in Gujarat - Prof Dr N N Tiwari, Best Old Age Care Residential Home In Gujarat 2020 - Parita Harrison ( Founder, Aashiyana Care Home), Best Woman Social Worker In Women Empowerment - Shalini Kapoor ( Yatan NGO), Most Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Social Activist in Jharkhand - Sarita Pandey ( Proprietor, Sarita Pandey & Associates and Founder & CEO, Bhimbirsa Immense Foundation), Outstanding Social worker - Niju Thomas ( Flowers Family Club Kerala, Delhi State Coordinator), Best Social Service For Welfare Of Underprivileged Children In Bangalore - Renukiran Welfare Foundation, Best Social Service For Women & Child Welfare - Rahul Sinha (Shining Souls), Outstanding Social Work In Sanitation & Environment Conservation - All India Environment Educational & Social Welfare Society (New Delhi). Finance, Corporate, Business, Technology & Innovation: Best Innovative Business Solutions Service Providers 2020 - Gagan Arora (CEO, Vertex Global Services), Most Innovative Young Tech-Entrepreneur - Gagan Arora (CEO, Vertex Global Services), Outstanding Leadership In Internet Sector In Rajasthan - Prompt Infracom Pvt Ltd, Outstanding Service Excellence In Power Generation & Management Sector Pan India - K Varadharajan (Sivasakthi Power Services Pvt Ltd), Leading Wholesale Iron Traders In Ballari Karnataka - K Afzal Hussain ( Proprietor, Himalaya Iron Mart, Ballari). Most Dynamic Young Entrepreneur - Devesh Sonthalia, Most Trusted Gold Merchant Organisation In Karnataka - Gokula Gold Private Limited, Fastest Growing Customized App Development Company - Twin Brothers Business Services (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., Most Influential Young Entrepreneur In Manipur - Surjit Ningthoujam, Most Trusted Beverage Brand In India (East) - Arghya Goswami ( MD, RK Food and Beverages), Best Young Entrepreneur in Assam - Dr Dibyajyoti Likhok (MD, Trinayan Builders Pvt Ltd & Axom Mediatech Pvt Ltd), Best Digital Marketing Company in NorthEast India - DashTechnology (Arpona Das CEO, Saurab Das-COO, Sumit Das- CBO), Leading Exporters Of Agro Food Products In Nashik - Arjun Shamrao Borse ( Founder,Farmedge International Export Pvt Ltd), Most Aspiring Entrepreneur In Solar Energy & Telecom Services - Lalbahadur Gond ( Founder, Hindustan Tower Info System), Outstanding Excellence In Business Marketing Support To MSMEs - Pobitra Das ( Real Dream Achievers Pvt Ltd ), Best Operations Consulting & Training Startup In Eastern India - Anukul Agrawal ( X.0 Consulting & Training), Best Safe Hostel Accommodation Provider In Uttar Pradesh - Chandan Tiwari (Thehostel.in), Digipreneur Of The Year - Ganesh Kumar (OneDOT Media Pvt. Ltd), Young CEO Of The Year 2020- Jeffin Ani Johns (ACE Pro Factor), Most Stylish Designer Gold Jewellers In Vijayawada - Golla Sandhya Devi ( Sandy Jewels), Best North Indian Cuisine Restaurant In Gurgaon - Diversion Dine Pvt Ltd, Innovative Young Entrepreneur - Vikram Singh ( Founder, One India Group), Advertising Woman Of The Year 2020 - Ruchira Saika (Aakriti Advertising), Outstanding Innovation & Quality Excellence In Cap Manufacturing In India - Rahul Bhatia, Most Dynamic Young Entrepreneur Of Varanasi - Vikash Singh (Nilgiri Group), Most Aspiring Entrepreneur In Multi-level Marketing In Jharkhand - Brijmohan Kumar Singh, Best Hi-Tech Logistics Services In MP - Mahesh Panjwani (M/S Harsh Transport Pvt Ltd), Most Aspiring Young Corporate Advisor & CA In Rajasthan - CA (Dr) Mukesh Kumar Ruwatia Didwana (Rajasthan), Outstanding Young Woman Economist & Entrepreneur In North India - Ragini Gupta (Company Secretary). Real Estate, Architecture & Designing

Best Innovative Interior Designer & Entrepreneur - Trio Diseno, Outstanding Educational Leadership In Architecture & Designing - Prof Ritu G Deshmukh, Fastest Growing Architectural & Interior Designing Firm In North Maharashtra - Ar Pratik Surana, Ar Darshan Sancheti & Ar Pramit Burad (Design Directors, PDPArchirects), Best Interior Designing & Turnkey Execution Firm In Bangalore - Sunaina (Principal Designer & Shabeer Ahmed - Project Head, ICHIZEL), Best Budget Luxury Residential Developers In Siliguri - Amitava Chakraborty (Rajmudra Residential), Most Innovative Architect In Hyderabad - Suchit Reddy. Jury SpecialOutstanding Adventure Sports Woman & Records Holder In Car Racing - Dr Bani Yadav, Best Dance Choreography in Assam - Prasunjit Paul Roy, Best Hypnotist & Mind Reader In California - Tejinder Singh. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)