Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unitus Ventures receives Rs 75 cr from SIDBI

The fund received from SIDBI (Small industrial Development Bank of India) will strengthen the deployment of Unitus' second fund that was launched in 2018, a statement said. Unitus has recently invested Rs 8.5 crore (USD 1.1 million) in Masai School, an ed-tech platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:06 IST
Unitus Ventures receives Rs 75 cr from SIDBI

Unitus Ventures on Tuesday said it has secured an investment of Rs 75 crore (USD 10 million) under SIDBI's Fund of Funds for Startups initiative. The fund received from SIDBI (Small industrial Development Bank of India) will strengthen the deployment of Unitus' second fund that was launched in 2018, a statement said.

Unitus has recently invested Rs 8.5 crore (USD 1.1 million) in Masai School, an ed-tech platform. "To maintain the fund focus and support our portfolio companies through the growth stages operating experience is pivotal. Unitus Ventures Fund II will invest in 15-20 startups in early and scale-up stages with ticket sizes between USD 0.5 million to USD 1.5 million," Unitus Ventures Partner Srikrishna Ramamoorthy said.

The focus will be on selecting stellar founding teams who have what it takes to build and deliver differentiated products and services and the potential to be national or global market leaders, he added. Raj and Indra Nooyi (former PRTM Management Consultants Partner and former CEO of PepsiCo, respectively), and Lakshmi Narayanan (former vice-chairman and CEO of Cognizant) are some of the new investors who join existing investors such as Gates Ventures family office, the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Hemendra Kothari in Fund II, the statement said. Some startups that have been funded by Fund II include Milaap, Hippocampus, Caravan, iStar, and CueLearn.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SYL meet: Khattar bats for canal's construction at earliest

Reiterating his states stand to build the SYL canal at the earliest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told Punjab that its construction and availability of water are two different issues and must not be confused. ...

Real Life Heroes: building a safe space for Rohingya women refugees

Rizvi Hassan, architect, by Rizvi HassanThe centre, designed and built by Rohingyas, provides counselling and training to the women and girls, as part of a project by Bangladeshi NGO BRAC and the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF.Mr Hassan shares ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Chargers Ingram dissatisfied with contractLos Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is sitting out practice at training camp due to dissatisfaction with his current contrac...

Lightning look to eliminate Blue Jackets

The Tampa Bay Lightning hope to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals when they take a 3-1 lead into Game 5 of their best-of-seven series with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Toronto. Mondays Game 4 saw Tampa Bay skate away...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020