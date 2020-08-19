Left Menu
Dr Reddy's launches Avigan (Favipiravir) in India for COVID-19

that grants the Indian drug maker the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute the tablets in India, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, M V Ramana said. Avigan(Favipiravir) has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:15 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd On Wednesday announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India. The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. that grants the Indian drug maker the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute the tablets in India, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, M V Ramana said.

Avigan(Favipiravir) has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. Speaking to reporters, Ramana said: "We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us.

We believe that Aviganwould provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India." Avigancomes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life. To ensure accelerated access to the medicine, Dr Reddy's has initiated a free home delivery service in 42 cities in the country, and a Helpline Centerbetween 9 am to 9 pm IST, Monday through Saturday.

Ramana further said as of now they are importing the drug from Japan and soon will manufacture it in India. Replying to query, he said they have already approached regulatory authorities of two or three countries including the US seeking approvals to sell the drug and seek fast track approvals from them once trials are completed.

Dr Reddy's is set to launch another COVID-19 treatment drug, Remdesivir in the first week of September, he added..

