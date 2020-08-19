Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCC-DBL JV wins Rs 1,335 cr Rail Vikas Nigam order

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has been awarded a Rs 1,335 crore contract by Rail Vikas Nigam for construction of tunnels, bridges and formation works in a new broad gauge rail line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:58 IST
HCC-DBL JV wins Rs 1,335 cr Rail Vikas Nigam order
HCC share in the joint venture is 60 pc or Rs 801 crore.. Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has been awarded a Rs 1,335 crore contract by Rail Vikas Nigam for construction of tunnels, bridges and formation works in a new broad gauge rail line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand. HCC share in the joint venture is 60 per cent, that is Rs 801 crore. The work is to be completed in 50 months.

This is an item rate contract for construction of an 8.04 km rail line involving 6.4 km main tunnel and 6.3 km escape tunnel, two major bridges and one minor bridge, a 2.2 km yard and a station at Karanprayag. "This is our third order win this quarter," said HCC Group Chief Executive Officer Arjun Dhawan. "RVNL's 125 km new broad gauge rail line between Rishikesh to Karnaprayag will boost tourism, trade and connectivity for pilgrims between the five districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli."

It comprises of 17 tunnels, 16 Major Railway bridges and 12 new stations. The rail line will connect to the new trade centres and will pass through many famous places connecting Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar, Karnprayag, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli. With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India's landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 27 per cent of India's hydropower generation and 60 per cent of nuclear power generation capacities, over 3,960 lane km of expressways and highways, more than 360 km of complex tunnelling and 383 bridges.

The HCC Group with a turnover of Rs 9,437 crore comprises of HCC Ltd, HCC Infrastructure and Steiner AG in Switzerland. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

NRDC and NAL join hands to establish Innovation cum Incubation Centre

Start-ups are the initiative to bring innovation in the mainstream. The action plan is to focus on simplification and handholding. Another important aspect of start-ups is industry-academia partnership and incubation. Looking at these aspec...

Former MLA dead

Bengaluru, Aug 19 PTI Former MLA of Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency C Guruswamy, undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday, Health Department said. Guruswamy 68 was admitted to th...

Mali soldiers behind coup take to airwaves, promise handover

The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organise new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. In a statement carried overnig...

Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan seeks deferment of hearing on sentencing in SC

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the hearing on his sentencing with respect to the contempt of court case, till a review petition is filed and considered by the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020