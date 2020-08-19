Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares slip on profit-taking in energy, tech stocks

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked gains in energy and technology stocks after a recent rally, while a delay in Sino-U.S. trade talks weighed on sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 188.47 points, or 0.74%, at 25,178.91.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:02 IST
Hong Kong shares slip on profit-taking in energy, tech stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked gains in energy and technology stocks after a recent rally, while a delay in Sino-U.S. trade talks weighed on sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 188.47 points, or 0.74%, at 25,178.91. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.08% to 10,313.31. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, while the IT sector fell 0.44%, the financial sector ended 0.43% lower and the property sector eased 0.17%. ** China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which was down 7.66%, led losses in H-shares. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd fell 6.86% and Hengan International Group Company Ltd was down by 5.42%.

** White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said no new high-level talks, related to the trade agreement, have been scheduled between the United States and China. ** Trading in Hong Kong's securities market, including Stock Connect trading and derivatives, was resumed at 1.30 p.m. (0530 GMT) after a typhoon warning forced cancellation of the morning session, the exchange said. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.24% at 3,408.13 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.5%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.26%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9168 per U.S. dollar at 08:09 GMT, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.9222.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

NRDC and NAL join hands to establish Innovation cum Incubation Centre

Start-ups are the initiative to bring innovation in the mainstream. The action plan is to focus on simplification and handholding. Another important aspect of start-ups is industry-academia partnership and incubation. Looking at these aspec...

Former MLA dead

Bengaluru, Aug 19 PTI Former MLA of Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency C Guruswamy, undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday, Health Department said. Guruswamy 68 was admitted to th...

Mali soldiers behind coup take to airwaves, promise handover

The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organise new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. In a statement carried overnig...

Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan seeks deferment of hearing on sentencing in SC

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the hearing on his sentencing with respect to the contempt of court case, till a review petition is filed and considered by the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020