Logistics services provider DP World acquires 3 units of Transworld Group

Global logistics services provider DP World has acquired three units of Transworld Group for an undisclosed sum. The units acquired are Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek (including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO) and Transworld Feeders.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, will help DP World in providing better connectivity between Asia, the Subcontinent, the Middle East, and East Africa, a release said. "Unifeeder, through its Unifeeder ISC platform, a majority owned subsidiary of DP World, has acquired Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek Ltd, including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO, and Transworld Feeders Pvt. Ltd., the containerised Indian coastal and EXIM feeder shipping operations of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd, excluding vessels and bulk operations," the release said.

Transworld Feeders FZCO and Avana Global FZCO are leading independent feeder and NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers) operators, offering container feedering services and regional trade solutions connecting a wide range of ports in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Far East through their dense network, the release said. Transworld Feeder and Avana Logistek handle approximately 1.2 mn twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) per annum and operate in fast-growing markets.

"These new activities are in line with our strategy and complement our recent acquisitions of Feedertech and Perma Shipping," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World. DP World now has the capability to offer superior connectivity between Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East, and East Africa, he said.

Besides, this greater scale and comprehensive network presence will allow the company to reduce inefficiencies in the supply chains to the benefit of all its customers, he added. The central hub port at Jebel Ali (UAE) plays a pivotal role for a large part of the services, the release said adding both the companies have a strong presence within trade routes west of the Indian Subcontinent and complement the recent acquisition of Feedertech and Perma Shipping, which have a strong market position in the trade routes towards the east of the Indian Subcontinent.

"Our Unifeeder ISC platform will continue to operate an asset-light, independent common-user platform, as we continue to build the Unifeeder brand, which now has full-scale capability to offer feedering and regional trade connectivity in Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Northern Africa, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Asia," Ahmed Bin Sulayem said. "These acquisitions further strengthen our logistics solution-based capabilities, as we can combine our significant network of ports and market-leading inland logistics offering to deliver compelling supply chain solutions to all our customers," he added.

DP World and Transworld group have enjoyed a fruitful partnership over the years, he said. Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group and Shreyas Shipping and Logistics said:"The acquisition of three of our portfolio companies, will provide DP World and Unifeeder ISC a robust platform to jointly deliver a more complete range of solutions to our customers.

" We are excited to be part of the DP World family and look forward to building on our continued legacy as a globally renowned independent shipping and logistics conglomerate," Ramakrishnan added. Transworld Feeders and Avana Logistek maintain a comprehensive coverage of all main ports, terminals and inland destinations in India. Avana Logistek also provides first mile and last mile delivery solutions within the domestic market.