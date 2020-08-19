Left Menu
Development News Edition

Logistics services provider DP World acquires 3 units of Transworld Group

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:50 IST
Logistics services provider DP World acquires 3 units of Transworld Group

Global logistics services provider  DP World has acquired three units of Transworld Group for an undisclosed sum. The units acquired are Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek  (including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO)  and Transworld Feeders.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, will help DP World in providing better connectivity between Asia, the Subcontinent, the Middle East, and East Africa, a release said. "Unifeeder, through its Unifeeder ISC platform, a majority owned subsidiary of DP World, has acquired Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek Ltd, including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO, and Transworld Feeders Pvt. Ltd., the containerised Indian coastal and EXIM feeder shipping operations of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd, excluding vessels and bulk operations," the release said.

Transworld Feeders FZCO and Avana Global FZCO are leading independent feeder and NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers) operators, offering container feedering services and regional trade solutions connecting a wide range of ports in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Far East through their dense network, the release said. Transworld Feeder and Avana Logistek handle approximately 1.2 mn twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) per annum and operate in fast-growing markets.

"These new activities are in line with our strategy and complement our recent acquisitions of Feedertech and Perma Shipping," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World. DP World now has the capability to offer superior connectivity between Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East, and East Africa, he said.

Besides, this greater scale and comprehensive network presence will allow the company to reduce inefficiencies in the supply chains to the benefit of all  its  customers, he added. The central hub port at Jebel Ali (UAE) plays a pivotal role for a large part of the services, the release said adding both the companies have a strong presence within trade routes west of the Indian Subcontinent and complement the recent acquisition of Feedertech and Perma Shipping, which have a strong market position in the trade routes towards the east of the Indian Subcontinent.

"Our Unifeeder ISC platform will continue to operate an asset-light, independent common-user platform, as we continue to build the Unifeeder brand,  which now has full-scale capability to offer feedering and regional trade connectivity in Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Northern Africa, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Asia," Ahmed Bin Sulayem said. "These acquisitions further strengthen our logistics solution-based capabilities, as we can combine our significant network of ports and market-leading inland logistics offering to deliver compelling supply chain solutions to all our customers," he added.

DP World and Transworld group have enjoyed a fruitful partnership over the years, he said. Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group and Shreyas Shipping and Logistics said:"The acquisition of three of our portfolio companies, will provide DP World and Unifeeder ISC a robust platform to jointly deliver a more complete range of solutions to our customers.

" We are excited to be part of the DP World family and look forward to building on our continued legacy as a globally renowned independent shipping and logistics conglomerate," Ramakrishnan added. Transworld Feeders and Avana Logistek  maintain a comprehensive coverage of all main ports, terminals and inland destinations in India. Avana Logistek also provides first mile and last mile delivery solutions within the domestic market.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India to provide financial aid to member units for developing websites

To encourage its state units to develop their own websites, Hockey India has decided to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 1,00,000 to each of its permanent member bodies. The grant will be released in four equal instalments of Rs 25...

Freedom from Brands - Private Label: An Opportunity or Myth! - An Informative webinar to launch WOOB - World of Own Brands

Delhi, 19th August 20 On the occasion of Indias 74th Independence Day, World of Own Brands WOOB announces its official launch through an online webinar Freedom from Brands and Private Label An Opportunity or Myth WOOB also launched their C...

Pope warns against vaccine priority for rich

Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccineFrancis says, The pandemic is a crisis. You dont come out of it the same either better or worse. He added that we must come out bette...

'Nagar kirtan' leaves from Ramsar Sahib to Harmandir Sahib on 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Granth Sahib

In the wake of Prakash Parv of Guru Granth Sahib, members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC attended nagar kirtan religious procession from Ramsar Sahib to Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden Temple here on Wednesday morning. Howe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020