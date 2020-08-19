Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIMI asks Karnataka govt to take steps to rectify gross imbalance from iron ore exports prohibition

Due to the ban, iron-ore mined from Karnataka cannot be sold outside India. Karnataka faces a peculiar disparity owing to the restrictions, as the steel industry is free to import from other states as well as from other countries, while miners are allowed to sell through e-auction only to end-users in and around Karnataka, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:40 IST
FIMI asks Karnataka govt to take steps to rectify gross imbalance from iron ore exports prohibition

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), Southern Region has made an appeal to the Karnataka government to take appropriate steps to rectify the the gross imbalance following the prohibition on iron ore exports from the state. According to FIMI, prohibition on iron ore exports from Karnataka has led to a revenue loss of Rs 3,000 crore per annum to the State.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Secretary, FIMI, Southern Region has appealed "to take appropriate steps, including by placing the necessary facts before the Supreme Court, in order to rectify the gross imbalance that has arisen due to the prohibition of exports/ restrictions in sale of iron-ore from Karnataka...". The Karnataka government in July 2010, had imposed a blanket ban on exports, which was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011. Due to the ban, iron-ore mined from Karnataka cannot be sold outside India.

Karnataka faces a peculiar disparity owing to the restrictions, as the steel industry is free to import from other states as well as from other countries, while miners are allowed to sell through e-auction only to end-users in and around Karnataka, it said. It further said that in FY19, the restrictions had resulted in artificial supply of iron ore in the state, leaving the domestic iron ore unsold.

"In the present scenario, when there is an adequate supply of iron ore in Karnataka by the A&B category mines owing to enhancement of cap by the Supreme Court in December, 2017 preliminary to meet the increased demand by the domestic steel industry and further with the C category and expired leases auction the steel industry has more than adequate reserves available domestically," the letter said. Most of these auctioned mines are purchased by the steel industry which is the captive user of these mines leading to self-sufficiency as a result miner in Karnataka need an alternate market to sell their ore.

The export and import in the country are governed by the Exim Policy of India whereas Karnataka is the only state which is not permitted to follow the same, the letter said..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter between security...

Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach

Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach. Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the ...

Kremlin says it sees no need to help Belarus militarily for now

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it saw no need for Russia to help Belarus militarily or otherwise for now amid unrest there over an Aug. 9 presidential election which protesters say was rigged.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conference ...

Simplilearn Announces the Launch of Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills and training, today announced its Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security-with modules from MIT Schwarzman College of Computing MIT SCoC and EC-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020