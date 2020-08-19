Left Menu
Green Cluster of SMEs awards AfDB prize for best technical partner

Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Cluster organized a follow-up event, which recognized the continuing importance of sustainable development, the green economy, and other measures to fight climate change.

19-08-2020
The Green Awards acknowledge and honour the actors that have made a significant contribution to the development of green SMEs and the emergence of a sustainable low-carbon green economy resilient to climate change. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Green Cluster of SMEs in Côte d'Ivoire (bit.ly/3aB67F1) has awarded the African Development Bank (AfDB.org) a prize for the best technical and financial partner committed to promoting the green economy and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) toward a low-carbon transition.

The prize was awarded on 30 July at the Green Awards, an initiative launched in 2019 under the sponsorship of the Ivorian Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development Prof. Joseph Seka Seka, with support from the country's Minister of Trade, Industry and Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Félix Miézan Anoblé.

The Green Awards represent one pillar of the "Green Days" that were held virtually in Abidjan from 28 to 30 July. The other pillars are Green Talks and a Green Marketplace.

The Green Awards acknowledge and honour the actors that have made a significant contribution to the development of green SMEs and the emergence of a sustainable low-carbon green economy resilient to climate change.

"As an innovative approach of building on SMEs' resilience and commitment toward a post-COVID green and sustainable economy, the Green Days in Abidjan awarded the African Development Bank with a Green Award prize for their key contribution to the development of a green economy and green SMEs," said Marc Daubrey, Green Cluster – CI President.

Dr Arona Soumaré, The Bank's regional principal climate change officer, who attended the event said, "We are much honoured to receive this Green Award. Enabling eco-innovative SMEs to take into account climate change risks and opportunities, is a key step toward achieving a green economy in the context of the post-COVID-19 recovery. For this reason, the African Development Bank is leading the way to strengthen the technical capacities of SMEs and is deploying a range of climate finance mechanisms to respond to their needs for both competitiveness and inclusive growth."

The Bank's Climate Change and Green Growth Department has provided ongoing technical support to the organization of the Green Days in the form of presentations and the mobilization of experts.

