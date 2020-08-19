Sabse Sasta Dukaan to focus on semi-urban areas, open 5,000 logistics centres by 2022
"Our focus will be on these areas to also create job opportunities," Co-founder and CEO Anish Agarwal said. SSD, which operates through logistics centres, will open 5,000 such units across the country by 2022 and foray into new fields like diagnostic services, he said.
Kolkata-based online pharmacy start-up Sabse Sasta Dukaan (SSD) will mainly focus on semi- urban and rural areas where penetration of healthcare services is low, a top company official said. "Our focus will be on these areas to also create job opportunities," Co-founder and CEO Anish Agarwal said.
SSD, which operates through logistics centres, will open 5,000 such units across the country by 2022 and foray into new fields like diagnostic services, he said. The company has 170 logistics centres in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
