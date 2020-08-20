Left Menu
Nigeria: NCDMB expects to achieve 70 percent local content level till 2027

File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@OfficialNCDMB)

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, has said that the 10 years' strategic roadmap embarked upon since 2018, is on course to achieving 70 percent Nigerian manpower content level in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, according to a news report by The Guardian.

This is even as the Federal Government has raised a committee to position Nigeria as a gas hub in African.

Speaking at the ground-breaking of Rungas LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Plant, in Polaku, Bayelsa State, Wabote recalled that the Board developed a 10-Year Strategic Roadmap in 2017, and commenced its implementation in January 2018, with an ambitious goal of achieving 70 percent Nigerian Content level by the year 2027.

He explained, "Technical capability development is one of the pillars of our Strategic Roadmap meant to facilitate the building of manufacturing facilities and capabilities to support in-country manufacturing and assembly of equipment and input materials required for exploration and production activities."

"Within a year of changing the direction towards gas, we have finalized partnerships with three investors with four hectares of the land already taken up, "Simbi Wabote added.

On his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who unveiled the NCDMB Gas Hub, and performed the groundbreaking ceremony, revealed that the gas hub is sited on the 10.6 hectares of land, which the Board had purchased from the Polaku Community in 2013, for the purpose of establishing a pipe mill.

