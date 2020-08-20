Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mike Ashley's Frasers bucks UK retail gloom with growth forecast

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group , formerly Sports Direct, brought some cheer to Britain's battered retail sector, reporting a 5% rise in 2019-20 core earnings and forecasting growth of up to 30% in its current year despite COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:03 IST
Mike Ashley's Frasers bucks UK retail gloom with growth forecast

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group , formerly Sports Direct, brought some cheer to Britain's battered retail sector, reporting a 5% rise in 2019-20 core earnings and forecasting growth of up to 30% in its current year despite COVID-19. Britain's stores sector has been hit hard by the pandemic with many companies slashing jobs, but the sporting goods retailer and owner of other brands including House of Fraser said its business was strong and it was well placed for the future.

The group's UK stores were closed in the March 23 to June 14 lockdown period, while its European stores were also subject to restrictions. However, it was able to continue trading online. It said on Thursday it had successfully reopened its stores after the lockdown and was seeing a continuing strong online performance.

Shares in Frasers were up 12% at 0747 GMT, having risen 8% on Wednesday - paring their 2020 losses to 25%. Ashley owns about 64% of the equity. "We continue to expect Frasers to be a long-term winner and believe that the elevation strategy and the benefits to flow from its M&A activities are not fully appreciated," said analysts at Liberum, referring to its move upmarket.

Frasers said it intends to invest more than 100 million pounds ($131 million) in its online activities, with a focus on its Flannels designer fashion business and a better customer experience. For the year to April 26, Frasers made core earnings - or underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - of 302.1 million pounds, up from 287.8 million in 2018-29. It forecast growth of between 10% and 30% in 2020-21.

Group revenue rose 6.9% to 3.96 billion pounds, helped by the acquisition of GAME, Jack Wills and Sofa.com, while net debt fell to 366 million pounds. Ashley's long-stated desire is to make Frasers the "Selfridges of sport", emulating the status of the London department store.

Buying other businesses and strategic stakes forms part of that plan. This year Frasers has purchased stakes in luxury brand Mulberry and German fashion house Hugo Boss . ($1 = 0.7648 pounds)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to set up NRA

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centres decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency NRA that will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs....

Cricket-South Africa confirm two COVID-19 cases in national squad

Cricket South Africa on Thursday reported two positive COVID-19 tests among national team players who were due to participate in a squad camp taking place this week. CSA tested 50 players and officials prior to the camp, which began on Tues...

Rajinikanth, celebrities ask people to join evening prayer for SPB

Top actor Rajinikanth and a host of others have appealed to fans and the general public to join a mass prayer scheduled to be held at 6 pm on Thursday to pray for the speedy recovery of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. As the 7...

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday and his spokeswoman said his morning tea appeared to have been poisoned. Here are some details about previous incidents in which opponents of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020