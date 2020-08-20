Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares fall after U.S. Fed's grim view on recovery

The Fed minutes showed that policymakers were doubtful of a quick economic rebound and suggested stimulus measures for a longer period, pushing the Wall Street indexes off their all-time highs on Wednesday. "The change in mood has been clearly down to the release of the minutes which reminded investors that the economy is still not in good shape," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:08 IST
European shares fall after U.S. Fed's grim view on recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks were hit by a wave of selling in global equity markets on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a long and difficult path of recovery for the world's largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1%, led by miners due to weaker metal prices. Other economically sensitive sectors such as banks and automakers and oil and gas dropped between 1.2% and 2%. The Fed minutes showed that policymakers were doubtful of a quick economic rebound and suggested stimulus measures for a longer period, pushing the Wall Street indexes off their all-time highs on Wednesday.

"The change in mood has been clearly down to the release of the minutes which reminded investors that the economy is still not in good shape," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. The minutes also disappointed some investors who were expecting the Fed to discuss capping government bond yields as part of a broader policy review.

"That the Fed appeared reluctant to step up further stimulus efforts imminently, disappointed the bulls who were expecting further clues on the trajectory of monetary policy." A full bounceback from the euro zone's deepest recession on record will take two years or more, a Reuters poll showed, with economists saying there is a high risk of the job recovery reversing by the end of 2020.

Worries over rising coronavirus cases in Europe also kept investors on edge. Norway said it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Britain, Austria, Greece and Ireland from Aug. 22. Among individual stocks, Chilean miner Antofagasta fell 3.8% after it posted a 22.4% plunge in first-half core earnings on lower copper sales, but said it would pay an interim dividend. Swedish private equity firm EQT slumped 10.6% as it said the pandemic led to fewer investments for the company this year and sharply slower pace of exits.

Intercontinental Hotels Group rose 0.4% and France's Accor gained 2.5% after a French newspaper reported the hotel operators examined a merger. German real estate firm Tag Immobilien jumped 4.1% as it confirmed its guidance for 2020 and said raising it during the year was a possibility.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan awards COVID-19 relief work to Deloitte affiliate after Dentsu controversy

The Japanese government has signed a contract with a Deloitte-linked consulting group to distribute coronavirus relief payouts following public anger over a previous deal involving advertising giant Dentsu. Lawmakers and other critics quest...

Flexible start times announced for England vs Pakistan test

England and Pakistan will be able to make up for lost time due to bad weather in the upcoming third and final test in Southampton by starting a days play 30 minutes earlier. The newly adopted flexible approach to starting times was announce...

Trump’s leadership failure has cost lives and livelihoods: Kamala Harris

Blasting Donald Trump for his failed leadership, Indian-origin Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has called him a President who turns tragedies into political weapons. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming t...

Spain: Migrant dies after group tries to cross Melilla fence

Spanish authorities said that an African man died and 11 other people sustained minor injuries Thursday when around 300 migrants attempted to jump over a series of fences that separate the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Moroccan territory....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020