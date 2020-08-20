Cipla, Stempeutics collaborate to launch Stempeucel for CLI treatment in India

Pharma major Cipla on Thursday said it is collaborating with its partner Stempeutics Research to launch the latter's cell therapy product Stempeucel for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in India. The company's partner Stempeutics Research has received regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Stempeucel in India, Cipla and Stempeutics said in a joint statement.

The product is indicated for the treatment of CLI due to Buerger's disease and atherosclerotic peripheral arterial disease, it added. "Under the agreement signed between the two companies, Cipla has received exclusive rights to market and distribute the product in India by leveraging its expansive distribution strengths across the country," the statement said.

Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment is designed to address the root cause of the disease at an affordable cost, it noted. The companies, however, did not share any details about the price of the drug.

"Obtaining DCGI approval for Stempeucel is an important and historic milestone for Stempeutics. It is a strong recognition for Stempeutics for its sustained excellence of scientific and clinical work and underscores our global leadership in allogeneic, pooled MSC technology," Stempeutics MD & CEO Manohar BN said. Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said, "We are pleased to see that our decade-long partnership with Stempeutics has achieved a significant milestone".

CLI is a serious and painful condition that impacts patients worldwide and, "we are happy that we are able to introduce this stem cell therapy in the country at an affordable cost," he added. CLI is a progressive form of peripheral arterial disease that is caused by severe blockage in the arteries thereby reducing blood flow. This may result in the development of sores and wounds in legs and feet with a high risk of limb amputation, the statement said.

Currently, Stempeutics is working on a strategy for other international markets, including the US, EU and Japan, it added. Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 762.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.55 per cent from its previous close.