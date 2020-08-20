Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cipla, Stempeutics collaborate to launch Stempeucel for CLI treatment in India

The company's partner Stempeutics Research has received regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Stempeucel in India, Cipla and Stempeutics said in a joint statement. The product is indicated for the treatment of CLI due to Buerger's disease and atherosclerotic peripheral arterial disease, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:49 IST
Cipla, Stempeutics collaborate to launch Stempeucel for CLI treatment in India
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Cipla_Global)

Pharma major Cipla on Thursday said it is collaborating with its partner Stempeutics Research to launch the latter's cell therapy product Stempeucel for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in India. The company's partner Stempeutics Research has received regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Stempeucel in India, Cipla and Stempeutics said in a joint statement.

The product is indicated for the treatment of CLI due to Buerger's disease and atherosclerotic peripheral arterial disease, it added. "Under the agreement signed between the two companies, Cipla has received exclusive rights to market and distribute the product in India by leveraging its expansive distribution strengths across the country," the statement said.

Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment is designed to address the root cause of the disease at an affordable cost, it noted. The companies, however, did not share any details about the price of the drug.

"Obtaining DCGI approval for Stempeucel is an important and historic milestone for Stempeutics. It is a strong recognition for Stempeutics for its sustained excellence of scientific and clinical work and underscores our global leadership in allogeneic, pooled MSC technology," Stempeutics MD & CEO Manohar BN said. Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said, "We are pleased to see that our decade-long partnership with Stempeutics has achieved a significant milestone".

CLI is a serious and painful condition that impacts patients worldwide and, "we are happy that we are able to introduce this stem cell therapy in the country at an affordable cost," he added. CLI is a progressive form of peripheral arterial disease that is caused by severe blockage in the arteries thereby reducing blood flow. This may result in the development of sores and wounds in legs and feet with a high risk of limb amputation, the statement said.

Currently, Stempeutics is working on a strategy for other international markets, including the US, EU and Japan, it added. Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 762.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.55 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt directs excise department to issue permission for service of liquor in restaurants, clubs

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for the service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by license holders. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind. In an...

Wishes pour in for Randeep Hooda on 44th birthday

As Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is celebrating his 44th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities and his legion of fans poured in wishes for the Sarbjit actor on social media. Friends from the Bollywood industry including Manoj Bajpayee...

Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, August 20 ANINewsVoir Asian Granito India Limited AGIL, manufacturer of one of Indias leading tiles brand has reported good financial performance for the first quarter ended June 2020 amidst the challenging economic...

China Commerce Ministry: Trade talks with US coming soon

Chinese and US trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone in the near future to discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday. The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no details of the timing at a mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020