Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala's shrimp production hit by COVID-19, farmers incur loss of Rs 308 cr: CIBA

"In Kerala, shrimp farming is practised in about 3144 ha with an average production of 1500 tonnes per annum. The state is dependent on the east especially Anadhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for accessing seed, feed and other supplements.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:13 IST
Kerala's shrimp production hit by COVID-19, farmers incur loss of Rs 308 cr: CIBA

Hit by COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala's shrimp farmers have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 308 cr, the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) said. A survey by CIBA to study the impact of COVID-19 induced lockdown on shrimp aquaculture, found that the unprecedented circumstances following the pandemic led to significant reduction of shrimp production in the state up to 500 tonnes, leaving thousands jobless.

The study also revealed that the shrimp aquaculture was hit mainly due to reduction in farming activities and cut in days of culture during the lockdown period, CIBA said in a release here on Thursday. Difficulty in availing seeds, feeds and labours, for which Kerala depends on other states, was the major reason which disrupted the farming.

In addition, price hike in farming inputs and market uncertainty worsened the situation. "About 50 per cent of farmers gave up the practice, even after they prepared ponds prior to the farming, as they faced difficulty in accessing quality seed and uncertainty over the culture and market.

In addition to constraints in sourcing seeds due to logistic issues, increased feed cost and difficulty in accessing other farming requirements caused a substantial reduction in farming area to the tune of 30 per cent," it said. The Chennai headquartered research institute noted that the sector was badly hit as the lockdown restrictions affected transportation of shrimp feeds from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh which caused a price hike in feed.

Fearing larger financial losses over disease outbreak, farmers who had a standing stock resorted to 'panic harvesting' of small-sized shrimps and sold at lower prices. Farmers were forced to do panic harvesting as diseases were reported in about 10 per cent of farming areas and aqua- laboratories and professional services remained unavailable to the farmers due to the lockdown, badly affecting the pond and health management of animals.

According to the study, only 10 per cent of farming ventures completed 80 days of culture, while around 25 per cent of panic-stricken farmers harvested their crop within 30 days and another 15 per cent of farmers did the harvest within 80 days. Shrimp healthcare products including nutritional supplements, probiotics and pond management inputs are crucial for successful shrimp farming Throwing light on the huge rise of unemployment in Kerala's shrimp farming sector, CIBA said around 12,000 people engaged in shrimp farming, processing and distribution became jobless for one season (6 months), making a loss of around Rs 108 cr.

Shrimp supply chain heavily depends upon labour and offers a wide range of job opportunities in farms, hatcheries, processing units, manufacturing and marketing sectors and wholesale and retail businesses etc. Director of CIBA, Dr K K Vijayan said it was estimated a probable loss of 40 per cent in Indian shrimp sector due to COVID-19 lockdown and the total loss in value terms was estimated to be 1.60 billion USD.

"However, both the Central and State government stepped in to take proactive measures such as notifying aquaculture as an essential activity, easing the restrictions for the movement of farming inputs and people and ensuring minimum procurement price for the farmed shrimp, he said, adding that additional efforts are required to implement the plans at the ground-level and follow-up the initiatives using government mechanism. "In Kerala, shrimp farming is practised in about 3144 ha with an average production of 1500 tonnes per annum.

The state is dependent on the east especially Anadhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for accessing seed, feed and other supplements. Hence, inter-state movement of seed, feed and farmed produce for processing and export are of utmost importance for sustaining shrimp aquaculture in the state, he said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their heads

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their headsA new rule forcing Germans to take their dog for a walk twice a day has unleashed a debate on whether the state can decide...

CCI approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves proposed acquisition of CS Electric Limited by Siemens Limited. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100 of the share capital of CS Electric Limited CS by Siemens Limited Siemens...

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa vows to abolish 19th Amendment

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday vowed to abolish the 19th Amendment that curtailed the powers of the President and strengthened the role of Parliament. Our first task will be to remove the 19th amendment to the Constitut...

Noida jumps to 25th rank from 150 in Swacch Survekshan 2020

Noida has been adjudged 25th cleanest city with a population between 1 and 10 lakh in the country and the first in Uttar Pradesh in the Centres Swachh Survekshan 2020, officials said. Noida, adjoining Delhi in western UP, was ranked 324th i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020