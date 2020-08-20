Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI Guv for keeping monetary arsenal dry for judicious use in future: MPC minutes

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has emhasised that although there is headroom for further monetary policy action, the "arsenal" has to be kept dry and used judiciously for promoting growth which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the MPC minutes released on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:37 IST
RBI Guv for keeping monetary arsenal dry for judicious use in future: MPC minutes

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has emhasised that although there is headroom for further monetary policy action, the "arsenal" has to be kept dry and used judiciously for promoting growth which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the MPC minutes released on Thursday. After a three-day brainstorming earlier this month, all the six members of the Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had opted for a status quo and left interest rates unchanged. However, the MPC maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in future if the need arises to support the coronavirus-hit economy. As per the minutes, Das also said it would be prudent at this stage to wait for a firmer assessment of the outlook for growth and inflation. "It would be prudent at this stage to wait for a firmer assessment of the outlook for growth and inflation as the staggered opening of the economy progresses, supply bottlenecks ease and the price reporting pattern stabilizes," Das said. The Governor noted that low capacity utilisation amid subdued domestic and external demand is likely to delay early revival of investment demand. Real GDP is likely to shrink in the first half of the year, and growth for the full year 2020-21 is estimated to be negative, he said. Generalised inflationary pressures across food and Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding food and fuel, in a situation where growth is expected to contract sharply, is a matter of serious concern, Das added. "As I have been reiterating since October 2019, monetary policy is geared towards supporting the economic recovery process. Although there is headroom for further monetary policy action, at this juncture it is important to keep our arsenal dry and use it judiciously," he said. He also felt that "we should wait for some more time" for the cumulative 250 basis points reduction in policy rate since February 2019 to seep into the financial system and further reduce interest rates and spreads. Cautioning that outlook for the economy was grim, RBI Deputy Governor and MPC member Michael Debabrata Patra opined that even when it improves, the expectation is one of slow, hesitant recovery, with the situation likely to worsen before it gets better. The upticks that easing of lockdowns yield are likely to be ephemeral and vulnerable to flattening out due to lack of underlying vigour, he said. A durable revival of the economy depends on sustained policy support to resuscitate activity in various sectors, restore employment, ease financial stresses facing households, businesses and financial intermediaries, instil confidence and anchor financial stability before it slips away, he said. RBI Executive Director Mridul K Saggar said the recovery path is inextricably linked to the course the pandemic might take and complete normalisation will be difficult till it is overcome. External member on the rating setting panel, Ravindra H Dholakia said there are high uncertainties regarding the macroeconomic environment, adding that he was sceptical about the deep stagflationary conditions prevailing in the country. "Although the present circumstances are truly exceptional, the primary mandate given to MPC for inflation targeting at 4 percent with the upper tolerance limit of 6 percent has to be respected," said Dholakia. MPC member Pami Dua was of the view that at this juncture, it is best to adopt a wait and watch strategy and look at incoming data to assess the evolving macroeconomic situation. "I therefore vote to keep the policy rate unchanged and to continue with an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target, going forward," Dua said.   External member Chetan Ghate said he has been advocating a more cautious path for policy rate reductions since February 2019. "However, I have been in a minority in the MPC. Inflation has now been above the upper band of 6 per cent for a number of months. Notwithstanding large rate cuts to spur growth over the last year and a half, growth has steadily declined despite 250 bps in cuts since February 2019," Ghate said. Future MPC meetings should not go soft on inflation, he added. The next MPC meeting is scheduled to held during September 29 to October 1, 2020.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...

Zalando launches diversity drive after racism investigation

German online fashion retailer Zalando SE pledged on Thursday to use more brands linked to Black and other minority groups as part of a drive to fight discrimination and increase diversity after an investigation into allegations of racism. ...

Concerned over numbers: Telangana Guv on study that 6 lakh people in Hyderabad may carry COVID-19

Hyderabad, Aug 20 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the estimates of a new study that at least six lakh people in the city may have been infected by coronavirus. Concerned on the numbers.Congra...

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement: MEA.

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020